Avengers: Doomsday advance booking: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans’ film crosses Rs 45 crore mark, eyes record-breaking opening in India

The upcoming Marvel blockbuster is witnessing impressive ticket sales even before its theatrical release. The latest booking figures have put the superhero film in spotlight and raised expectations around its India box-office performance.

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Robert Downey Jr's film heads towards historic India opening (PC: Twitter)

Marvel fans in India are showing tremendous excitement for the upcoming Avengers film even before it arrives in theatres. With Robert Downey Jr as Viktor Von Doom and Chris Evans as Captain Steve Rogers returning to the franchise the superhero spectacle has started attracting impressive ticket sales. The advance booking response has already created considerable buzz among cinema lovers and trade observers. The film still has several days to go before its theatrical release but its early performance suggests that audiences are eager to watch the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest figures have also raised expectations around its opening day collection.

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking crosses Rs 46 crore in India

According to the latest Sacnilk figures updated at 7:20 PM IST on November 21, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday has collected Rs 46.50 crore through advance bookings across four show dates. The figure stands at Rs 39.10 crore when blocked seats are excluded. The film’s opening day on December 17 has contributed Rs 20.77 crore while the collection without blocked seats stands at Rs 18.40 crore.

The bookings cover 2,171 shows across 261 cinemas in 77 cities. A total of approximately 2.97 lakh tickets have been sold for the opening day. English shows are leading the numbers with Rs 17.37 crore in advance sales, while Hindi shows have contributed Rs 2.88 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions have also recorded bookings.

Which Indian cities are leading Avengers: Doomsday advance bookings?

The National Capital Region is currently leading the opening-day city chart with Rs 3.56 crore in advance sales. Mumbai follows closely with Rs 3.52 crore while Bengaluru has contributed Rs 3.23 crore. Premium formats such as IMAX and 4DX are also adding to the excitement. These formats have generated Rs 2.04 crore for the opening day from 208 shows. The average ticket price across all formats stands at Rs 699.

Avengers: Doomsday beats early booking milestones of Marvel blockbusters

One of the most interesting aspects of the film’s performance is how quickly it crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening-day advance bookings. It reportedly achieved this milestone within just 19 hours. This pace is faster than the first 24-hour advance booking performances of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home. However differences in booking windows and ticket prices should also be considered when comparing these films.

Top 5 Hollywood opening-day records in India

According to the supplied Sacnilk figures top five Hollywood opening-day records in India across all languages are:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) – Rs 60.60 crore net. English contributed Rs 32.25 crore and Hindi Rs 22 crore, followed by Telugu Rs 3.25 crore and Tamil Rs 3 crore. Malayalam and Kannada contributed Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Rs 53.60 crore net. English contributed Rs 29.60 crore and Hindi Rs 16 crore, while Tamil and Telugu added Rs 4 crore each. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – Rs 40 crore net. English contributed Rs 21.30 crore while dubbed versions collected Rs 18.70 crore. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Rs 32.67 crore net. English contributed Rs 21.60 crore and dubbed versions Rs 11.07 crore. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – Rs 31.30 crore net across English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Can Avengers: Doomsday break the Indian opening-day record?

With advance bookings already crossing Rs 46 crore, the film has a strong early position. The current opening-day record in the supplied list belongs to Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Rs 60.60 crore net. Avengers: Doomsday will need a substantial theatrical response to challenge that benchmark.

More shows and regional-language screenings could further influence its final advance sales. There is also speculation about the possibility of a Rs 100 crore opening, but the actual result will depend on audience turnout and ticket sales closer to release.