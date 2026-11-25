Avengers: Doomsday creates box office storm in India, earns Rs 61 crore in advance bookings 22 days before release

Avengers: Doomsday has crossed Rs 61 crore in advance bookings in India, with the English version contributing nearly 84% of the total collections. The Marvel film has added Rs 7.72 crore in a day and is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore advance booking milestone.

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Avengers: Doomsday (PC -Instagram)

Marvel fans in India are showing massive excitement for Avengers: Doomsday, even though the film is still more than three weeks away from its theatrical release. The superhero film has already crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in advance bookings, setting the stage for a strong opening at the Indian box office. With ticket sales continuing to rise, the film is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore milestone through advance bookings alone.

Avengers: Doomsday crosses Rs 60 crore in advance bookings

Avengers: Doomsday has collected Rs 61.19 crore in advance bookings across all days so far. Its net collection, excluding blocked seats, stands at Rs 53.01 crore. The film added another Rs 7.72 crore to its advance booking total since November 24, registering a growth of around 14%. The latest jump in ticket sales comes after the makers released the film’s final trailer earlier this week. The trailer received a massive response online, recording 563 million views within its first 24 hours.

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking: Day-wise collection

The film’s opening day, Thursday, December 17, is currently leading the advance booking charts with Rs 25.94 crore in ticket sales.

Friday, December 18, has recorded advance bookings worth Rs 13.01 crore, while Saturday, December 19, has collected Rs 12.57 crore. Sunday, December 20, is also witnessing strong demand, with bookings reaching Rs 9.68 crore.

The film has already crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in advance bookings for each of its first three days.

English version leads advance bookings

The English version of Avengers: Doomsday is contributing the biggest share of its advance booking collections. It has earned Rs 51.36 crore, accounting for approximately 84% of the total gross collections across all days.

The Hindi and Tamil versions are also adding to the numbers, while the film is set to release in multiple languages across India, including Telugu.

Avengers: Doomsday eyes Rs 100 crore advance booking milestone

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together several popular characters from the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the franchise, but this time in a different role. The actor will play the antagonist Doctor Doom.

With advance bookings opening nearly a month before its theatrical release, the film has already generated significant excitement among Indian audiences. It is now targeting Rs 100 crore in advance sales. If it achieves the milestone, it will become the first Hollywood film to record Rs 100 crore in advance bookings in India.