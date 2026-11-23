Avengers Doomsday final trailer: Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom faces a united force of Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four

The latest footage offers a glimpse of the returning Marvel favourites and sets the stage for a massive clash involving some of the franchise's most powerful superheroes.

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Marvel's biggest heroes join forces as Robert Downey Jr makes his debut as Doctor Doom (PC: Twitter)

Marvel fans have a major reason to be excited as the latest footage from Avengers: Doomsday brings several familiar faces together for a much-awaited superhero spectacle. The upcoming film promises a massive battle involving some of the biggest teams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer offers glimpses of returning characters and gives viewers a better idea of the threat facing the heroes. With old favourites making their way back and unexpected alliances taking shape, the film is building anticipation ahead of its theatrical release in December.

Avengers Doomsday trailer brings back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The footage begins with Steve sharing a quiet family moment with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell. The couple appears to have built a peaceful life after Steve returned the Infinity Stones as shown in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. However, their son is curious about his father’s past and asks whether he was once a superhero. Steve tells him about the original Avengers and recalls that there were six of them.

His peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when the Fantastic Four arrive and seek his help against Doctor Doom. Their appearance suggests that Steve may once again have to step into action to protect the world.

Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom issues final ultimatum

Robert Downey Jr returns to the Marvel universe in a completely different role as Victor Von Doom. The trailer offers a glimpse of his character and hints at the danger he poses to the superhero teams. In one striking moment, Doctor Doom warns the heroes that they have lived stolen lives and must now give them back.

The footage also teases a confrontation between Doom and Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. Thor is later seen addressing a group of heroes from different teams and universes. He admits that he does not know half of them but asks everyone to put aside their differences and prepare for the battle ahead.

Cyclops reunites the X-Men

Another major surprise comes with the return of The X-Men. James Marsden reprises his role as Cyclops and brings his team together with the familiar call, “To me, my X-Men!” The trailer also features Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) and Beast (Kelsey Grammer).

Legendary Late Patrick Stewart returns as Professor X while Ian McKellen reprises Magneto. Their presence adds another major layer to the crossover as the X-Men prepare to join forces with the Earth’s mightiest heroes, The Avengers and Fantastic Four.

See the official final trailer of Avengers: Doomsday here

Avengers Doomsday cast and release date

The film also features Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The Fantastic Four include Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova, while Letitia Wright and Winston Duke represent Wakanda as Shuri and M’Baku.

Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will release worldwide on December 18, 2026. Indian audiences will get to watch it a day earlier, on December 17. The film is also set to clash with Dune: Part Three at the box office.

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking in India

The film has already recorded a strong response in India’s advance bookings. According to the latest available booking figures updated at 8:20 PM IST, Avengers: Doomsday has collected Rs 51.83 crore in advance bookings across four show dates. The collection stands at Rs 44.15 crore without block seats. A total of 8.21 lakh tickets have been booked across 7,614 shows in 282 cinemas spread across 81 cities.

The first day, December 17, is leading with Rs 22.84 crore in advance sales, including Rs 20.37 crore without block seats. The National Capital Region (NCR) is currently the top-performing market with Rs 8.95 crore in bookings, or Rs 7.76 crore excluding block seats. The film has also recorded 235 houseful shows, including 40 fully sold-out shows.