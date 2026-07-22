Avengers: Doomsday pre-sales: Marvel’s superhero film crosses $16.5 million in advance ticket sales, sets new records ahead of release

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is already making headlines before arriving in cinemas. The superhero spectacle has achieved a huge milestone in advance ticket sales, showing the strong excitement among fans worldwide. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release globally on December 18, 2026

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Avengers Doomsday (PC: Twitter)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has once again proved its massive popularity with Avengers: Doomsday creating a wave of excitement even before its theatrical release. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next big chapter in the Avengers story, and the early ticket booking response has shown just how much anticipation surrounds the film. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026. With advance sales already crossing an impressive milestone, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events in recent years. The film has attracted attention from Marvel fans who are ready to return to theatres for another superhero adventure filled with action, drama, and surprises. The latest pre-sale figures have added even more excitement around the upcoming release, but the numbers are only one part of the story. The bigger question is whether the film can match the huge expectations that come with the Avengers name.

Avengers: Doomsday advance ticket pre-sales

Avengers: Doomsday has made a powerful start at the box office even before its official release, with advance ticket sales reportedly crossing $16.5 million. The strong pre-sales indicate that audiences are showing major interest in Marvel’s next blockbuster project. Disney insiders told TheWrap, “Avengers: Doomsday has already earned $16.5 million from presales for 1,000 premium large format locations after just 24 hours.”

The early response highlights the continuing popularity of the Avengers franchise, which has built one of the largest fan communities in the world.

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Avengers: Doomsday creates new records ahead of theatrical release

The impressive pre-sale performance has placed Avengers: Doomsday among the most awaited upcoming releases. The film’s ability to generate such strong ticket demand before reaching cinemas shows the powerful impact of the Marvel brand. Avengers: Doomsday has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing the first-day pre-sale numbers of Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in less than two hours, according to the media reports. A major factor behind this strong early demand is believed to be Disney’s new Infinity Vision format, which is being positioned as a competitor and alternative to IMAX.

Over the years, Avengers films have become global entertainment events rather than just regular movie releases. Fans often plan their theatre visits well in advance, especially when a new chapter promises major developments in the Marvel universe.

Huge fan anticipation builds around Avengers: Doomsday release

The excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday comes from more than just its advance booking numbers. The Avengers franchise has created a strong connection with audiences over the years, making every new instalment a major global event. The film arrives with the challenge of continuing the legacy of earlier Avengers movies while offering something fresh for viewers. Fans are curious to see how the story develops and what surprises Marvel has planned this time. It is a sequel to Avengers: Endgame which was released in 2019 and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As the release date gets closer, attention will now turn towards opening weekend collections and audience reactions. With pre-sales already reaching impressive levels, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to enjoy a very strong start at the box office.