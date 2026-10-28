Avengers Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans drop special Diwali message for Indian fans ahead of December release

Marvel has a special Diwali surprise for Indian fans. Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have shared a festive video message while announcing that Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in Indian cinemas a day before its US release.

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Avengers Doomsday gets an early India release date (PC: YouTube/IndiaMarvel)

The festive season has brought an exciting update for Marvel fans in India. As audiences wait to see their favourite superheroes return to the big screen with Avengers: Doomsday release in December 2026, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have come together with a special Diwali message. The two actors, who are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in different roles, greeted Indian fans and shared a few words about the festival. But that was not the only surprise. Marvel also announced an update for Avengers: Doomsday, giving Indian audiences an opportunity to watch the much-awaited superhero film before its US debut. Here’s what the actors said and everything to know about the film’s release.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans share a special Diwali message for Indian fans

Marvel Studios shared a video featuring Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who began their greeting with “Namaste, India!” The actors wished fans a Happy Diwali and connected the festival’s meaning with the themes of change and new beginnings.

Evans spoke about how Diwali marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Downey Jr then added a playful twist, suggesting that, in the world of Avengers: Doomsday, the shift might be from light towards darkness instead.

Chris Evans said, “What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another… To this Robert Downey Jr added, “That’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…” Then they both added. “Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday.”

The message ended with the actors telling fans they would see them in Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr adding, “You bet!”

The reference to darkness has caught attention because Downey Jr is returning to the franchise as Doctor Doom, one of Marvel’s most formidable villains. Evans, meanwhile, is back as Steve Rogers, the character he played across several films in the franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday gets an early India release on December 17

Along with the Diwali greeting, Marvel confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its scheduled US release on December 18, 2026.

The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, allowing audiences across different language markets in India to watch the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The early release is a major update for fans who have been waiting to see how the franchise’s returning heroes face its new threat.

Avengers Doomsday: Cast and plot

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together superheroes from different corners of the Marvel universe as they face a threat that could change everything.

According to Marvel’s overview, “‘Avengers: Doomsday‘ follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they’re set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.”

The stellar cast includes Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, and several other familiar faces from the Marvel Universe.

With Avengers: Doomsday set to release in India on December 17, 2026, Marvel fans have another reason to look forward to the festive season’s end.