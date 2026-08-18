Avengers Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans’ sci-fi thriller breaks pre-sale records months before release, eyes historic 1 billion opening

Early ticket demand has put the Marvel superhero film on a strong track even before audiences get to see the full movie. The impressive figures have sparked fresh discussion about its potential performance worldwide.

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Avengers: Doomsday sets box office buzz soaring (PC: Twitter)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already creating a box office buzz long before Avengers: Doomsday reaches cinemas. With Robert Downey Jr. returning to the franchise in a completely different avatar and Chris Evans also part of the massive ensemble, the film has become one of the biggest theatrical events of the year. Early ticket sales are now adding to that excitement. Reports suggest the superhero film has recorded an extraordinary response despite being months away from release. If the current pace continues, the movie could be heading towards a historic global opening that would put it in a league of its own.

Avengers Doomsday pre-sales cross $100 million

The biggest talking point is the film’s early ticket demand. Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly generated around $100 million in advance sales, which is approximately Rs 956.8 crore at the current exchange rate of about Rs 95.68 to a US dollar.

Read more: Avengers Doomsday special look Twitter review Fans react to the dark new footage featuring Robert Downey Jrs Doctor Doom X Men and more Check reactions

What makes the figure more striking is the timing. Tickets reportedly went on sale nearly four months before the December 18 theatrical release. The film is also said to be tracking around 65% ahead of the first two days of pre-sales for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Based on the current momentum reports suggest that a $1 billion global opening weekend, or roughly Rs 9,568 crore, could be within reach. That remains a projection rather than a confirmed box office result.

Robert Downey Jr returns as Doctor Doom

One of the biggest attractions is Robert Downey Jr’s return to the Marvel universe. This time he is not playing Tony Stark or Iron Man. He takes on the role of Victor Von Doom, giving fans a very different version of the actor.

A special look at Doctor Doom has already offered a glimpse of the character and his threatening presence. Chris Evans is also part of the project as Steve Rogers. The film is expected to bring together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe as they face a major threat to the multiverse.

The epic return of Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men

Directed by legendary Anthony and Joe Russo the film boasts an enormous cast. Alongside Downey Jr and Evans it includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh and Vanessa Kirby among several others. The ensemble also includes major X-Men names such as Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. The story is expected to connect heroes from multiple universes with the fate of the multiverse hanging in the balance.

Avengers Doomsday vs Dune Part Three and King

The December release schedule makes the situation even more interesting. Avengers: Doomsday and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three are scheduled to arrive on December 18. The holiday period will then see another major release in India with Shah Rukh Khan’s King scheduled for December 24. This could turn the season into a major box office battle involving three highly anticipated films.