Avengers Doomsday special look Twitter review: Fans react to the dark new footage featuring Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom, X-Men, and more – Check reactions

The Avengers Doomsday Special Look has arrived, giving fans a closer look at Doctor Doom and the massive Marvel crossover. Here's what Twitter and social media users are saying about the new footage.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/avengers-doomsday-special-look-twitter-review-fans-react-to-the-dark-new-footage-featuring-robert-downey-jrs-doctor-doom-x-men-and-more-check-reactions-8502231/ Copy

Avengers Doomsday special look Twitter review (PC: YouTube)

Marvel fans have been waiting for more footage from Avengers: Doomsday, and the latest Special Look has certainly given them plenty to talk about. Unveiled at D23, the new footage puts Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom much more firmly at the centre of the story while also offering clearer glimpses of the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers. As expected, fans were quick to take to social media, sharing their excitement over the action, returning characters and the much-awaited battle. While the Special Look keeps several details under wraps, it has certainly raised expectations for what could be one of Marvel’s biggest cinematic events yet.

Avengers Doomsday special look Twitter reactions

The Avengers: Doomsday Special Look has given Marvel fans plenty to talk about, with the new footage offering a closer glimpse at the massive conflict waiting to unfold. Social media reactions have been largely positive, with many fans praising the darker and more ominous tone. One fan called the footage “really ominous”, while another felt it was an improvement over the first trailer because it gives Doctor Doom more focus.

Just now #marvel upcoming movie #doomsday special look video released …

Looking extremely superb waiting for the day to watch on big screen Visuals was high …

Movie releaseing on 12-18-2026 — Telugu Trolls World (@Telugutrolls777) August 15, 2026

Finally gives Doctor Doom the presence he deserves.The footage hints at a villain who isn’t simply another super-powered enemy, but someone capable of standing against Marvel’s biggest heroesincluding Thor. There’s also a darker emotional layer to his story#Avengers #Doomsday pic.twitter.com/3dYF6BRlfA — Source: Trust me bro (@CHAINVIPERX) August 15, 2026

He used to be different. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MBxD5XOpHk… pic.twitter.com/0OLY2tH6iW — Avengers (@Avengers) August 15, 2026

`

There has never been—I repeat, never been—a Marvel villain with this much aura as Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. In theatres December 18th. #AvengersDoomsday #Doomsday pic.twitter.com/ag2Xebpici — SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY (@HeyitsmeUzi) August 15, 2026

Victor was always the smartest guy in every room. He used to be different#DoomsDay #AvengersDoomsDay pic.twitter.com/ZdbJJgYaDh — cinemash (@cinemash_) August 14, 2026

So fcking excited for this damn fight#Doomsday pic.twitter.com/AvcaBgQkso — VishalSid | CW: Jojos (@VishalSid_1) August 15, 2026

Doctor Doom appears to be the biggest talking point. Fans have reacted strongly to his intimidating presence, with some saying Marvel has made him look genuinely frightening. Others have praised Downey Jr.’s performance and accent, although the footage has also faced criticism over its dark visuals and tone.

The Special Look has also sparked plenty of discussion around the returning X-Men characters and the wider crossover.

About Avengers Doomsday special look

The new Special Look gives viewers a better idea of the threat facing the Marvel heroes without revealing the entire story. Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., is shown as a major force, while the footage expands on his background and his connection to the wider Marvel universe.

The film brings together characters from the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men worlds. Chris Evans is also returning as Steve Rogers, while Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and several other Marvel stars are part of the ensemble.

The new footage comes at a time when expectations around the film are already extremely high. For many fans, the combination of Doctor Doom, returning Avengers and the original X-Men cast makes Doomsday one of Marvel’s biggest upcoming releases.

Avengers Doomsday release date

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 18, 2026. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and will lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to continue the multiverse storyline.

With the Special Look now giving fans a closer glimpse at what is coming, the wait for December has become even more exciting. And if the reactions online are anything to go by, Marvel may have another major event on its hands.