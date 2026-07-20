Avengers: Doomsday trailer OUT: Robert Downey Jr. transforms into Doctor Doom as Chris Evans returns in Marvel’s biggest showdown – WATCH

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived, creating excitement with major reveals and unexpected developments. The upcoming Marvel film brings together familiar faces and introduces a darker threat that could reshape the future of the MCU.

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Robert Downey Jr. transforms into Doctor Doom (PC: Twitter)

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, bringing a wave of excitement among fans after a long wait for the next major Avengers chapter. The trailer gives audiences a thrilling glimpse into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Robert Downey Jr. returning in a surprising new role as Doctor Doom instead of iconic Iron Man. Adding to the excitement, Chris Evans makes a stunning comeback, creating a major moment for longtime MCU followers. The footage sets the stage for an intense superhero conflict filled with unexpected alliances, powerful villains and a battle that could reshape the universe.

Robert Downey Jr. enters a new Marvel era as Doctor Doom

The biggest reveal from the trailer is Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a completely different avatar. After becoming one of the most loved superheroes as Tony Stark’s Iron Man, the actor now takes on the role of Victor Von Doom, one of Marvel’s most powerful villains.

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The trailer offers the first extended look at Downey Jr. wearing Doctor Doom’s iconic mask and establishes him as the main threat facing the heroes. His character appears to possess immense power, forcing different superhero teams to come together for a battle where the fate of the universe is at stake.

Chris Evans makes a shocking return to the MCU

The trailer also delivers a major surprise with Chris Evans returning to the franchise. His appearance marks a significant comeback after his journey as Steve Rogers ended in cult classic Avengers: Endgame. One of the most talked-about scenes shows Thor reacting with disbelief after seeing Evans’ character. The moment features Thor saying, “It’s not possible,” before a glimpse of Chris Evans holding Mjolnir appears.

The footage also features Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie‘s Falcon, Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova and James Marsden‘s Cyclops among several other major characters returning for the massive crossover event.

Avengers prepare for a battle against Doctor Doom

The story of Avengers: Doomsday revolves around heroes from different corners of the Marvel universe joining forces against Doctor Doom. In the trailer, Thor warns the team about the challenge ahead, saying, “Put aside your petty squabbles… We are going to need a miracle,” as the heroes prepare for a dangerous mission.

The film brings together characters from the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four worlds. Fans will see appearances from Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique and Gambit along with heroes from Wakanda and other parts of the MCU.

See Avengers: Doomsday official trailer here

Russo Brothers return for Marvel’s next major event

Avengers: Doomsday marks the return of directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after their work on Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The film has been written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely and is expected to be one of Marvel’s biggest crossover projects. With multiple superhero teams coming together, the movie aims to bring a massive multiverse storyline to the big screen.

Release date and tight box office battle

Avengers: Doomsday will release in theatres across India on December 18 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Marvel film will enter a competitive release window as it prepares to face major competition. The movie will arrive close to Dune: Chapter Three and Shah Rukh Khan’s King, which is scheduled for release on December 24.