Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 1: Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans’ Marvel re-release film crosses $2.8 billion worldwide, set to beat Avatar

Avengers: Endgame Encore has returned to cinemas seven years after its original release. The re-release has brought fans back for another big-screen experience, along with new footage connecting the film to Avengers: Doomsday.

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Avengers Endgame Encore re-release box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Seven years after Avengers: Endgame became one of the biggest cinematic events, Marvel has brought the film back to theatres with Avengers: Endgame Encore. The re-release arrived in Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026, giving fans another chance to watch the emotional conclusion to the Infinity Saga on the big screen. This time, however, there is something new waiting after the familiar story. The Encore version includes additional footage and a special connection to Avengers: Doomsday, giving Marvel fans another reason to return to a film they already know well.

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 1

Avengers: Endgame Encore has opened with Rs 7.25 crore net in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 8.68 crore. The film was released across more than 3,600 shows and recorded around 24.52% overall occupancy.

The English version has been the biggest contributor to the opening-day business. The film has also been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, allowing Marvel fans across India to return to the theatres for the encore screening.

The opening is particularly the highlight because this is a re-release rather than a new Marvel film. Strong advance bookings had already indicated huge interest before the film returned to cinemas.

Avengers Endgame Encore worldwide box office collection

Avengers: Endgame Encore began its worldwide theatrical run on September 25, 2026, with the US and other overseas markets contributing to its new box-office total.

With the Encore release, Avengers: Endgame worldwide total has moved beyond the $2.8 billion mark. The film’s overseas performance will be closely watched during the weekend as Marvel aims to bring audiences back to cinemas with a familiar story and new footage.

What has been added to Avengers Endgame Encore?

Marvel Studios re-released Avengers: Endgame as Avengers: Endgame Encore in theaters on September 25, 2026, adding about four minutes of new footage and scenes to bridge the gap into Avengers: Doomsday.

The added scenes includes new sequences involving Loki, Steve Rogers, and Peggy Carter, Bruce Banner and Doctor Doom, along with footage involving the TVA and the multiverse. These additions are designed to create a bridge between the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the next major Avengers story – Avengers: Doomsday.

The Encore version also comes with an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026, making the re-release an important part of Marvel’s build-up towards its next major crossover.