Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection Day 2: MCU re-release crosses Rs 14 crore in India, worldwide total reaches Rs…

Avengers Endgame Encore continued its theatrical run on Day 2 with a rise in India collections. The Marvel re-release also opened strongly in North America as audiences returned to experience the MCU blockbuster on the big screen.

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Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection Day 2 (PC: IMDb)

It has been seven years since Avengers: Endgame first arrived in theatres, but the Marvel blockbuster is once again drawing audiences back to cinemas. With Avengers Endgame: Encore, fans have another chance to revisit the iconic superhero film, along with additional material linked to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. After a solid opening day, the re-release saw its numbers move up on Saturday. Here’s a detailed look at how much Avengers Endgame Encore earned at the box office in India and worldwide.

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection Day 2

Avengers Endgame: Encore recorded a rise in its India box office collection on Saturday. According to Sacnilk estimates, the Marvel re-release earned Rs 7.65 crore net in India on Day 2. This was a 5.5% increase over its opening-day collection of Rs 7.25 crore.

The latest figures have taken the film’s two-day India net collection to Rs 14.90 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 17.83 crore. The film was released across 3,700 theatres in India, with the Saturday shows recording better occupancy than the opening day, according to Sacnilk.

The English version remained the biggest contributor on Day 2, earning Rs 5.60 crore with 43.1% occupancy. The Hindi version followed with Rs 1.35 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs 35 lakh each. Afternoon and evening shows saw particularly strong occupancy across languages.

Avengers Endgame Encore worldwide box office collection

The Marvel re-release has also opened in international markets and is showing strong theatrical performance. In North America, Avengers Endgame: Encore opened to around $11.2 million on Friday. The film is playing across 3,060 screens in the region.

Avengers Endgame: Encore has successfully pushed the film’s lifetime global box office to total past the $2.8 billion mark following its second day of re-release.

The original Avengers: Endgame remains one of the biggest theatrical releases in global cinema history, having earned around $2.799 billion worldwide during its original run. The Encore release is now giving Marvel fans an opportunity to experience the film on the big screen again ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers Endgame Encore gets a weekend boost

The Day 2 numbers show that interest in the re-release has remained steady, with India collections moving up from Friday to Saturday. The additional material and the connection to Avengers: Doomsday have also given Marvel fans another reason to return to the film.

The Encore version comes with new material and an exclusive preview connected to the next Avengers film, which is scheduled to arrive in December.

For now, Avengers Endgame: Encore has collected Rs 14.90 crore net in India in two days. Sunday’s figures will determine how much further the Marvel re-release can push its opening weekend total.