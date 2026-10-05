Avengers Endgame Encore: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans film beats Avatar again after re-release, stands at Rs…

The blockbuster finale featuring Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans has made another major mark at the worldwide box office following its latest theatrical comeback.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/avengers-endgame-encore-robert-downey-jr-chris-evans-film-beats-avatar-again-after-re-release-stands-at-rs-281337-crore-8532901/ Copy

vengers Endgame Encore overtakes Avatar after re-release (PC: Twitter)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has once again changed the order at the top of the global box office. Years after its original theatrical run, Avengers: Endgame has returned to cinemas and managed to create another major milestone. The film’s latest run comes at an interesting time for Marvel as audiences prepare for its next major crossover, Avengers: Doomsday. The re-release has brought fans back to theatres in several international markets and has added enough to the film’s lifetime earnings to put it ahead of another long-standing box office giant. The comeback also shows how strongly the original Avengers story continues to connect with audiences.

Avengers Endgame overtakes Avatar again

Avengers: Endgame has now moved ahead of James Cameron‘s Avatar to reclaim the title of the highest-grossing film in history. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has reached $2.9255 billion worldwide, which is around Rs 2,81,337 crore. Avatar is currently at $2.9237 billion or approximately Rs 2,81,155 crore.

The difference between the two films is narrow but enough for Endgame to take the top position once again. The latest boost has come from Avengers: Endgame Encore, which was released ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

OFFICIEL : ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ est désormais le film le plus lucratif de l’histoire du cinéma et dépasse le 1er film AVATAR au box office mondial ! Avengers Endgame : 2,93 Milliards

Avatar : 2,92 Milliards

Spider-Man BND : 2,51 Milliards https://t.co/ubexil0fKa — Gaak.fr (@gaak_fr) October 4, 2026

How much did Endgame Encore earn?

The re-release has performed particularly well in several international territories. In the US, Endgame Encore opened with $26.1 million or around Rs 251 crore during its first weekend. Its second weekend brought in another $4.4 million. So far, the re-release has collected $126 million worldwide, which translates to roughly Rs 1,211 crore. North America contributed $36.2 million while international markets accounted for $89.8 million.

China and other overseas markets boost collections

China has emerged as one of the strongest markets for the comeback. Endgame Encore earned $21.3 million there and became the highest-grossing non-local release during its run. The film also topped non-local releases in Indonesia, Vietnam, Ecuador and Bolivia. Latin American markets have added further momentum, with Mexico contributing $6.1 million and Brazil bringing in $3.1 million.

Avengers Endgame Encore collection in India

India has also contributed to the film’s latest global run. Avengers: Endgame Encore has earned $3.8 million in India, which is approximately Rs 36.5 crore. While the Indian contribution is much smaller than the film’s earnings from some of its biggest overseas territories, it has still helped push the re-release towards a stronger worldwide total.

Endgame had beaten Avatar once before

This is not the first time Avengers: Endgame has taken the global box office crown from Avatar. The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film originally became the highest-grossing movie in 2019 after its first theatrical release. Avatar later reclaimed the position following its own theatrical re-releases. Now Endgame has returned to the top once again, this time with the help of Endgame Encore.

What does Avengers Endgame Encore add?

(Spoilers ahead)

The re-release is also important for Marvel fans because it contains new post-credits footage connected to Avengers: Doomsday. The additional scenes expand the link between the original Avengers story and the upcoming multiverse conflict.

The footage features TVA Agent Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, interrupting Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s final dance. Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, is also shown abducting Bruce Banner, while the TVA observes universes beginning to collide.

The final moments show Doom forging his mask and hint that Steve Rogers’ time-travel journey may have contributed to fractures in reality. These events are presented as part of the chain leading towards multiversal incursions and Doom’s emergence as a major threat.

Avengers Endgame and Avengers Doomsday

The timing of the re-release is significant as Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive on December 18. The film will open on the same day as Dennis Villenueve‘s Dune: Part Three, setting up a potentially massive box-office clash. For now, Endgame has taken the spotlight once again. Six years after its original box office triumph, the Marvel blockbuster has managed to return to the summit and leave Avatar behind once more.