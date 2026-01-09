Home

Avika Gor breaks silence on pregnancy rumours, reveals another big update is on the way: ‘Jaldi batayenge…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under scrutiny, and their life often spark big speculations. The conversation about them are just not limited to their professional life, but even their personal milestones often become public conversations. From weddings to family plans, every word is closely analysed. One such similar case happened with television actor Avika Gorn aka Anandi from Balika Vadhu, who recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, Milind Chandwani. Soon after her wedding, she found herself in the middle of immense speculations after a comment in a recent vlog led fans to assume that a new chapter was about to begin.

Soon her pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds, and now the actress has addressed these speculations head-on.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s televised love story

Avika and Milind’s story goes back to 2020. The duo first met through mutual friends in Hyderabad. What started as a friendship slowly transformed into a romantic relationship. 5 years later, the couple got engaged in June 2025 and later decided to take their wedding vows on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Later that year, Avika and Milind tied the knot on September 30, 2025. The celebrations also had some familar faces in attendance, including Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rocky Jaiswal, Hina Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, Sonali Bendre, Munawar Faruqui, Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan and Rakhi Sawant.

What led to pregnancy rumours?

In a recent vlog, they spoke about their married life, during which Avika hinted that 2026 would bring major changes. Milind added, “A change which we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But this is a huge and amazing change.”

Later Avika was seen asking him, “Are you nervous?”, Milind replied, “A little nervous… healthy, because it shows you care.” Soon after this exchange between the two, fans started speculating that a baby is on the way.

Avika Gor shuts down the speculation

Addressing the rumours head-on, Avika dismissed all the rumours. She said, “All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai, jaldi batayenge (There is some other news. What is it? We’ll tell you soon.”

While the actor dismissed the pregnancy rumours, her tease about “another” announcement has left fans curious and eager for what’s coming next for them.

