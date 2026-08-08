Avika Gor gets hospitalised due to dengue, husband Milind Chandwani reveals she worked with 104 fever

Avika Gor has been admitted to hospital after battling a high fever for five days. Her husband Milind Chandwani revealed that the actress continued shooting despite running a temperature of 103-104 degrees.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/avika-gor-gets-hospitalised-due-to-dengue-husband-milind-chandwani-reveals-she-worked-with-104-fever-8496221/ Copy

Avika Gor (PC: Instagram)

Avika Gor’s fans have been left concerned after the actress was hospitalised following a dengue diagnosis. The Balika Vadhu actor had reportedly been dealing with a high fever for several days, but instead of immediately stepping away from work, she continued to honour her professional commitments. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, has now shared an update on her health and revealed just how unwell she was while completing a shoot. His account of the past few days has also highlighted the extent to which Avika pushed herself before eventually seeking hospital care.

Avika Gor hospitalised due to dengue

Avika Gor has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue. The actress had been battling a high fever for around five days before her condition required hospitalisation.

Her husband Milind Chandwani shared the health update on social media on Friday night. According to Milind, Avika had been running a temperature of 103-104 degrees for five days. She was admitted to hospital after her health deteriorated. Milind also asked fans to keep Avika in their prayers as she recovers.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Milind wrote, “103–104° fever. Dengue. Still showed up. Still gave her best. Please keep Avika in your prayers.

And when #Bukhaar drops, let’s celebrate the hard work behind it.”

Milind Chandwani reveals Avika worked with 104 fever

While sharing the health update, Milind Chandwani spoke about how Avika continued to work despite her condition. He revealed that she had a project with two days of shooting still left and went ahead with the schedule even while suffering from a temperature of around 104 degrees.

In the video, he said, “Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103-104 degrees for the past five days. And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending. She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Chandwani (@milindchandwani)

He further added, “Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly. But because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad. She also got herself tested before that. When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue. I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, ‘Someone will suffer a loss, someone’s time will be wasted, someone’s money will be lost. I don’t want that. I’ll do as much as I can.’”

According to his account, Avika managed to complete the remaining work in just one day despite feeling extremely unwell. Milind said she was later unable to move or eat, before her medical reports confirmed dengue.

Milind also praised Avika for her dedication to her work and said, “I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work from. The amount of respect she has for her craft and the value she places on other people’s time and resources, I don’t think many people in this industry do that. Anyway, I request all of you to please keep her in your prayers. I am proud of you, Avika.”

Avika Gor’s health update leaves fans concerned

Avika Gor’s hospitalisation has prompted an outpouring of concern from fans and well-wishers. The actress, who began her career as a child artiste and became widely known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, has continued to work across television and other projects over the years.

Milind Chandwani’s update has also shed light on how seriously Avika’s health had been affected before she was admitted. For now, Avika is receiving treatment in hospital. Fans are hoping the actor makes a quick recovery and returns home soon.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani relationship timeline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Chandwani (@milindchandwani)

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani reportedly met in Hyderabad in 2020 through mutual friends, and their friendship gradually turned into love. In November 2020, Avika publicly confirmed their relationship and called Milind the “love of my life.”

By 2021, they were managing a long-distance relationship while supporting each other’s careers and families. After several years together, the couple got engaged in June 2025. They married on September 30, 2025.