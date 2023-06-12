Home

Avika Gor recently spoke about 'nepotism' and 'star power' in South film industry ahead of the release of her Bollywood debut 1920: Horrors Of The Heart.

Avika Gor Alleges South Film Industry is All About ‘Nepotism’: Avika Gor is known for her popular daily soap Balika Vadhu based on the social issue of child marriage existent in India and other Asian countries. The show was about a child bride’s progressive approach towards life and how she breaks through the shackles of patriarchy and orthodox customs and norms. Avika as Anandi became a household name and earned a lot of praise for her honest portrayal in the television series. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan for his YouTube channel, the actress opened up on ‘nepotism,’ ‘star power’ and ‘South film industry.’

AVIKA GOR OPENS UP ON ‘BIAS AGAINST BOLLYWOOD’

Avika, while speaking about the ‘nepotism’ existent in South film industry and bias against Bollywood movies, opined, “See when it comes to star power, South is all about star power. When it comes about nepotism, the word that we all are tired of hearing… South is all about nepotism. So cheezein bilkul wahi he (Things are just the same)… its just that audiences are not choosing to see it there the way they are seeing it here. Woh ek bias create ho chuka hai for Hindi films, Bollywood films ki ye jo bhi banayenge hum pehle judge karenge… ye ek bias create ho chuka hai over the time and I think, and as someone who is a part of the industry we also understand ki kaafi time woh phase chala jaha pe ki South ki remakes bani bahut sari… so people thought ki hum bas copy karte hain… I think its just about that bias. (A bias has been created over time about Bollywood and Hindi films that we will judge whatever they make…a phase had come when a lot of South films were remade, so people thought we only copy films)”

Avika is all geared up to make her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors Of The Heart, directed by Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt.

