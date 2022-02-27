Mumbai: Actor Avneet Kaur will make her acting debut in the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She began her career at a young age when she competed in the Dance India Dance Li’l Masters dance reality show in 2010. She went on to appear in a number of movies and tv shows, and now Avneet will play the lead role in a film for the first time. The film has made headlines due to the 27-year age difference between the two actors.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Appreciates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Here's Why

Avneet addressed the topic in a recent interview with a leading daily. She stated that she does not consider the age gap to be an issue. Se said, "I don't see the age gap between a male and a female actor as a problem. It has happened in the past but the performances of the actors have been appreciated. In fact, a lot of such pairings have received positive feedback. Kangana Ranaut ma'am has already said this was the requirement of the film and I agree with her."

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut recently stated at a press conference that she had been warned about the age gap between Nawazuddin and Avneet. However, she added that it is appropriate for her film's story.

Tiku Weds Sheru is Kangana Ranaut’s first producing effort, and it is backed by Manikarnika Films, her production firm. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film is an upcoming romantic drama on Amazon Prime.

