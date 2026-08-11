Awarapan 2 advance booking day 1: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani starrer off to promising start with 5.5K tickets sold, crosses mark of Rs…

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 has begun its theatrical journey on a positive note with thousands of tickets already booked for the opening day. The early numbers indicate encouraging audience interest ahead of the film's release.

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Emraan Hashmi film records strong pre-release response (PC: Twitter)

Awarapan 2 is showing encouraging signs even before reaching theatres. The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer has started attracting moviegoers through advance bookings ahead of its release. The sequel brings back the emotional world of the 2007 film Awarapan while introducing a new chapter for its lead character. Early booking numbers suggest that the film has found interest among fans who have been waiting for years to see the franchise return. With thousands of tickets already sold the opening day business will now be closely watched as the release date approaches.

Awarapan 2 advance booking report

The film has sold 5,589 tickets through advance bookings so far and has generated a gross of Rs 16.74 lakh from those sales. When block seats are included the total advance booking gross rises to Rs 54.69 lakh. These figures indicate a positive start for the action thriller before its theatrical run begins.

The early response is particularly notable because Awarapan 2 is arriving nearly two decades after the original film. The 2007 release did not perform strongly at the box office at the time but gradually developed a loyal following among viewers. Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit has therefore become one of the major attractions for fans of the franchise.

Which cities are showing interest?

The National Capital Region has recorded a gross of Rs 4.85 lakh from advance bookings. Including block seats the figure stands at Rs 10.12 lakh across 188 shows. Mumbai has collected Rs 2.01 lakh through advance ticket sales. With block seats added the amount reaches Rs 4.81 lakh across 124 shows.

Pune has also registered advance bookings. The reported gross from regular bookings is Rs 73,160 while the figure including block seats is around Rs 1.10 lakh across 42 shows.

What is Awarapan 2 about?

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and features Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit with Disha Patani as the female lead. The film is positioned as a continuation of the Awarapan legacy and is expected to combine action with emotional drama.

The movie will release in theatres on August 14. It will face competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 at the box office. The trailer has already generated a positive response which could help the film build momentum during its opening weekend.



More about Awarapan 2

Along with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani the film features Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal and Puran Gabbi in important roles. The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and released on June 29, 2007. Although it was not a box-office success during its initial run the film gained popularity over the years and became a cult favourite among Emraan Hashmi’s fans.