Awarapan 2 advance booking: Day 1 set to become Emraan Hashmi’s biggest opener, collected Rs…

Awarapan 2 advance booking collection for Day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s film could earn around Rs 20 crore net on its opening day. Check state-wise earnings.

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Awarapan 2 advance booking (PC-YouTube)

Awarapan may now be remembered as one of Emraan Hashmi’s cult films, but its theatrical journey in 2007 was far from successful. The film earned only around Rs 7.7 crore net during its entire run. However, years of television, home viewing and streaming helped the film find a much bigger audience and turn into a favourite among fans. Now, that renewed love is creating huge expectations for Awarapan 2, which is showing strong advance bookings even before its release.

The sequel has already crossed the lifetime collection of the original film through advance bookings. Bookings opened only 48 hours before the release, but the response has been strong. By 3 PM on Thursday, around 18 hours before the film reached theatres, Awarapan 2 had sold more than 1.3 lakh tickets for its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film had already recorded around Rs 4 crore in advance sales for Day 1. Trade estimates suggest that its total advance bookings for the opening weekend and beyond have crossed Rs 9 crore gross, or around Rs 7-8 crore net.

Awarapan 2 eyes Emraan Hashmi’s biggest opening

The numbers are a major jump compared to the first film. Awarapan opened with just Rs 79 lakh in 2007 and earned around Rs 2.88 crore net during its first weekend. Even after adjusting for inflation, the numbers remained modest.

Awarapan 2, however, is expected to have a completely different fate. The film could earn around Rs 20 crore net on its opening day, which would make it Emraan Hashmi’s biggest opener. More conservative estimates are also placing its Day 1 collection in the Rs 15-18 crore range.

Awarapan 2 (Hindi) – 2D Day 1 Advance Booking (sacnilk.com)

Region Gross With blocked seats National Capital Region (NCR) Rs 91.83 lakh Rs 1.29 crore Mumbai Rs 52.76 lakh Rs 80.16 lakh Pune Rs 16.84 lakh Rs 31.18 lakh Bengaluru Rs 19.01 lakh Rs 32.96 lakh Kolkata Rs 20.74 lakh Rs 32.14 lakh Ahmedabad Rs 9.43 lakh Rs 15.97 lakh Chennai Rs 6.2 thousand Rs 11.85 thousand

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The film will face competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which is also releasing on August 14. However, early trade expectations suggest that Awarapan 2 has the advantage going into the clash.

If the current momentum continues, the film could cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark during its opening weekend itself. That would be a remarkable turnaround for a franchise whose first film earned only Rs 7.7 crore during its entire theatrical run.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani and Suvinder Vicky. Awarapan 2 releases in theatres on August 14.