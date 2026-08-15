Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi scores career-best opening, beats Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle’s first day record

Emraan Hashmi’s latest release has made a strong impression at the ticket window, giving the actor a major career milestone with its opening-day performance.

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Emraan Hashmi gets career-best opening from Awarapan 2 (PC: Twitter)

There was a sense of curiosity around Awarapan 2 long before it reached theatres. The original Awarapan developed a cult following over the years and Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit had fans waiting to see what the sequel would offer. Nearly two decades later the film finally arrived with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The response on opening day suggests that the nostalgia around the franchise has translated into strong interest at the ticket window. The film also faced competition from another major release but still emerged as a strong performer during the Independence Day weekend.

Awarapan 2 day 1 box office collection

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected around Rs 21 crore nett in India on Day 1. The film recorded about 45 per cent occupancy across 9,033 shows. Its India gross collection stood at an estimated Rs 25.20 crore while overseas markets contributed around Rs 2 crore. This took the film’s opening-day worldwide gross to approximately Rs 27.20 crore.

The opening is particularly important because Awarapan 2 has comfortably moved ahead of the 2007 original. Awarapan opened with around Rs 79 lakh nett on Day 1 and collected about Rs 2.88 crore during its opening weekend. The sequel has therefore delivered a much stronger start after the long gap between the two films.

Emraan Hashmi scores his biggest opener

Awarapan 2 has also created a new career benchmark for Emraan Hashmi. Before this film, his biggest opening-day collection came from Baadshaho which earned Rs 12.60 crore nett in 2017. Raaz 3 had opened at Rs 10.47 crore in 2012 while Raaz Reboot recorded Rs 5.30 crore on Day 1 in 2016.

With Rs 21 crore on Day 1, Awarapan 2 has comfortably gone past all these figures and become Hashmi’s biggest opening-day grosser. The result gives the actor a significant career boost and shows the strong audience interest in seeing him return as Shivam Pandit.

Awarapan 2 beats Welcome To The Jungle

The sequel has also managed to surpass the opening-day performance of Akshay Kumar’s multi starrer Welcome To The Jungle. As per Sacnilk data, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 21.50 crore nett on Day 1 while Welcome To The Jungle recorded Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day excluding paid previews. Including paid previews, the latter’s figure stood at Rs 19 crore.

Awarapan 2 also recorded strong advance interest before its release. The film reportedly collected around Rs 3.34 crore gross through advance ticket sales which was higher than the Rs 3.10 crore pre-sales figure reported for Welcome To The Jungle.

About the most anticipated sequel

Nitin Kakkar has directed Awarapan 2 with Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit. Disha Patani plays Zara while Shabana Azmi takes on the role of Nafisa. The cast also includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

The strong start also gives Awarapan 2 an early advantage in the Independence Day weekend clash with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947. The next few days will show whether the sequel can maintain its momentum beyond the initial wave of nostalgia and fan interest.