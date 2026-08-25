Awarapan 2 box office collection day 11: Emraan Hashmi’s film is Rs 3.5 crore away to join Rs 200 crore club

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 11: The Emraan Hashmi film continues its strong box office run despite witnessing a 68% drop in collections on its second Monday. The film is nearing the Rs 150 crore mark domestically, and is also eyeing the Rs 200 crore milestone worldwide.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/awarapan-2-box-office-collection-day-11-emraan-hashmis-film-is-rs-3-5-crore-away-to-join-rs-200-crore-club-8509344/ Copy

Emraan Hashmi's look from Awarapan 2 (PC-Twitter)

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 11: Awarapan 2 continues to perform well at the box office despite witnessing a noticeable drop in collections on its second Monday. The Emraan Hashmi-led sequel remained steady during the weekday and has now crossed Rs 139 crore in India. The film, which released on August 14, is also closing in on the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 11

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 2.75 crore net in India on Day 11, August 24. The film recorded around 10% overall occupancy across 11,344 shows. The second Monday collection marked a 68.6% drop compared with Sunday, when the film earned Rs 8.75 crore net. Despite the decline, Awarapan 2 has maintained a steady run in theatres.

The film released alongside Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and has emerged as the stronger performer between the two.

Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 100 crore in first week

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore net on Day 1. The Independence Day holiday gave the film a major boost on Day 2, when it recorded a 53.4% jump and collected Rs 33.75 crore net, its highest single-day collection so far.

The film earned Rs 26 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 81.75 crore. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark during its first week and ended Week 1 with Rs 113.50 crore net in India.

With its total now at Rs 139 crore, the film’s next major target is the Rs 150 crore mark in India.

Awarapan 2 close to Rs 200 crore worldwide

The film is also nearing another major milestone globally. Awarapan 2 has reportedly earned Rs 196.55 crore worldwide so far and needs another Rs 3.45 crore to enter the Rs 200 crore club. If the film crosses the milestone, it will become Emraan Hashmi’s first solo film to earn over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Is Awarapan 3 happening?

With Awarapan 2 performing strongly in theatres, fans are already wondering if the franchise will return with a third instalment. Writer Bilal Siddiqui shares the possibility of Awarapan 3. He told HT, “As for part three, Vishesh (Bhatt, the film’s producer) and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out. I am yet to hear from him what his plans are. I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward soon, and then we’ll see what it is. I’m very excited.”

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar are also part of the cast.