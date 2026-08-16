Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi’s film beats Batwara 2, races past Rs 70 crore in just 2 days, exactly earns Rs…

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore net in India on Day 1, making it the biggest opening day of Emraan Hashmi's career. But Day 2 blew all the records. Check the detailed report here.

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Awarapan 2 box office(PC-Youtube)

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has picked up pace at the box office after a strong opening on Friday. The action thriller benefited from the Independence Day holiday on Saturday and recorded a big jump in collections. The sequel to the 2007 cult film has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India within just two days. It is also performing strongly in overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross past Rs 72 crore.

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 33 crore net in India on Day 2. The film recorded a 50% jump compared to its opening-day collection and registered the numbers across 10,496 shows. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 55 crore in two days. Its India grosss collection currently stands at around Rs 66 crore.

The film also continued its run in overseas markets, earning around Rs 3.50 crore on Day 2. Its total overseas gross has now reached Rs 6 crore. Adding the domestic and overseas earnings, Awarapan 2 has recorded a worldwide gross of around Rs 72 crore in two days.

Awarapan 2 day-wise box office collection

Day 1: Rs 22 crore

Day 2: Rs 33 crore

Total: Rs 55 crore net

Emraan Hashmi scores career-best opening

The film opened with Rs 22 crore net in India on Day 1, making it the biggest opening day of Emraan Hashmi’s career. On its first day, the film earned around Rs 26.40 crore gross in India, while the overseas markets contributed another Rs 2.50 crore. Its worldwide gross stood at Rs 28.90 crore after Day 1. The strong second-day growth has further strengthened the film’s position at the box office.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The Emraan Hashmi starrer released alongside Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 on August 14. The two films are competing for audiences during the Independence Day weekend. So far, Awarapan 2 has taken a clear lead in the box office battle. Its two-day India net collection is almost four times the opening-day collection of Batwara 1947. The extended weekend will be important for both films as they look to build on their initial numbers.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 cult favourite Awarapan. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, with the story taking his character back into the world of crime while exploring themes of love, redemption and sacrifice.

The film also stars Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as Nafisa Nawaz. Shriya Saran and Shaad Randhawa feature in special appearances.

The action thriller was released in theatres on August 14, 2026 and has received positive-to-mixed reviews, with Emraan’s performance and his connection to the original film receiving praise.