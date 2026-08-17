Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s film enters Rs 110 crore club; breaks several records

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi's film has given him a strong commercial comeback after several releases that failed to make a major impact at the box office. Check detailed report

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Awarapan 2 box office (PC: IMDb)

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note. The action thriller continued to attract audiences on Sunday and has now crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in India in just three days. The film has maintained a strong lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which released on the same day. With its impressive opening weekend numbers, Awarapan 2 has emerged as the clear winner of the box office clash.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 26.25 crore net in India on Sunday (Day 3). The collection came from 9,401 shows across the country. The film saw a drop compared to Saturday, when it collected Rs 33.75 crore net, but the decline was not enough to affect its overall weekend performance. The film had opened with Rs 22 crore net on Day 1 before recording a major jump on Saturday, helped by the Independence Day holiday.

Awarapan 2 opening weekend collection

With Sunday’s collection added, the film’s three-day India net collection stands at approximately Rs 81.75 crore.

Day 1: Rs 22 crore

Day 2: Rs 33.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 26.25 crore

Opening weekend: Rs 81.75 crore

The strong weekend numbers are particularly significant for Emraan Hashmi, as the film has given him one of his biggest theatrical successes in recent years.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 4.00 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 12.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 110.10 crore.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The film faced competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which also hit theatres on August 14. However, Awarapan 2 has maintained a clear advantage in the box office battle. While Batwara 1947 also witnessed growth over the weekend, its India net collection remained significantly behind Emraan Hashmi’s film. The two films will now look to maintain their momentum after the opening weekend.

A major comeback for Emraan Hashmi

The success of Awarapan 2 comes at an important point in Emraan Hashmi’s career. The film has given the actor a strong commercial comeback after several releases that failed to make a major impact at the box office. The reported budget of Rs 45 crore also makes the film’s early performance noteworthy. With more than Rs 80 crore already collected in India, the sequel has quickly established itself as one of the notable Bollywood performers of 2026.

About ‘Awarapan 2’

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit.

The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles, along with Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

The sequel follows the story of Shivam Pandit and continues the world established by the 2007 film Awarapan, which went on to develop a cult following despite its modest theatrical performance at the time.

India.com reviews Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi rose to fame with bold romantic thrillers under Vishesh Films, including Murder (2004) and Awarapan (2007). Watching him return to one of his most loved characters in 2026, you don’t feel there has been a 19-year gap. Read the full review.