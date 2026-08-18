Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi’s film scores strong Monday, touches Rs 130 crore already

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi's film collected Rs 9.25 crore across 10,849 shows on its first Monday. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 109.02 crore. Check the detailed report.

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Emraan Hashmi's look from Awarapan 2 (PC-Twitter)

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has continued its strong run at the box office. After an impressive opening weekend, the sequel faced its first Monday test and managed to hold well. The film earned Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 91 crore. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.25 crore across 10,849 shows on its first Monday. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 109.02 crore, while the film has earned Rs 21.80 crore from overseas markets.

With this, Awarapan 2’s worldwide gross has reached Rs 130.82 crore after four days.

The film opened with Rs 22 crore on Friday. Its collections jumped to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday before reaching Rs 26 crore on Sunday. The strong weekend helped the film emerge as one of the biggest performers of the Independence Day weekend.

Awarapan 2 surpasses Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 has also remained ahead of Batwara 1947 at the box office. During the Independence Day clash, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 40.50 crore on its opening day, while Batwara 1947 collected Rs 16.20 crore.

The sequel has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the 2007 original Awarapan, which earned Rs 7.75 crore net. It has also gone past the lifetime collections of several of Emraan Hashmi’s films, including Haq, Raaz 2, Ek Thi Daayan and Jannat.

Awarapan 2 is Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing solo film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film has performed particularly well in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and has helped bring audiences back to single-screen theatres. He also said that Awarapan 2 has become Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing solo film in overseas markets during its opening weekend.

The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 45 crore. With Rs 91 crore already earned in India, Awarapan 2 has recovered its reported budget and is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark.

If the film maintains its Monday momentum, it could potentially cross Rs 100 crore by Day 5. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.