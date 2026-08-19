Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi’s comeback film hits Rs 100 crore mark within five days in India

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 5: Awarapan 2 has continued its strong run at the box office. On Day 5, the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India and Rs 140 crore mark globally.

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Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5 (PC: IMDb)

Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit has turned out to be much bigger than expected. Awarapan 2, which arrived in cinemas with plenty of nostalgia surrounding the 2007 original, has managed to keep audiences interested even after its opening weekend. Nitin Kakkar directed film enjoyed a strong run during the Independence Day 2026 holiday and then faced its first real weekday test. While the numbers naturally came down after the weekend, the sequel still managed to add a healthy amount to its growing total. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi in the main roles. By Day 5, Awarapan 2 had reached a notable box office milestone and further strengthened its position among the current theatrical releases.

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Day 5, which was its first Tuesday. The film recorded around 28.24% occupancy during the day and maximum at night shows. With this addition, its India net collection reached Rs 100.75 crore in five days.

The Tuesday numbers came after a noticeable drop from the opening weekend, but that was expected as the film moved into regular weekdays. It opened with Rs 22 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 26 crore on Sunday. On its first Monday, the film added another Rs 9.25 crore.

The five-day total is particularly significant for Emraan Hashmi, as Awarapan 2 has now become his first solo lead film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection Day 5

Awarapan 2 has also been performing well outside India. Sacnilk reports that Awarapan 2 had recorded Rs 120.33 crore in India gross and Rs 23.80 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide collections to Rs 144.13 crore.

The worldwide performance has added another positive chapter to the film’s theatrical journey. The sequel had already crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark during its opening weekend, helped by strong domestic numbers and a steady overseas response.

Awarapan 2 faces weekday test after strong opening

The biggest question now is whether Awarapan 2 can maintain its momentum through the remaining weekdays. The film has already benefited from the Independence Day 2026 holiday and strong audience interest, but weekday collections will be important in determining how far it can go.

The sequel is also competing with other releases at the box office, including Sunny Deol’sBatwara 1947 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Despite the competition, Awarapan 2 has managed to stay ahead of its Bollywood rival and has emerged as one of the stronger performers of the current theatrical season.

If the film continues to hold well during the weekdays, its worldwide total could climb further in the days ahead.