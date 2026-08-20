Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi film crosses Rs 107 crore in India, worldwide gross nears Rs…

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 6: Awarapan 2 continues its impressive first-week run at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer has now crossed a major milestone in India and is inching closer to another worldwide landmark.

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Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 6 (PC: IMDb)

Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2 has turned out to be much bigger than expected. After a strong opening weekend and steady weekday collections, the film has managed to keep audiences coming to theatres even after the Independence Day holiday boost. The sixth day has brought another update that shows the sequel is comfortably ahead in the box office race. While the numbers have naturally slowed down during the weekdays, the film has already achieved a milestone that puts it in a strong position as it heads towards its first weekend. Here’s a detailed look at Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 6:

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 6

Awarapan 2 earned around Rs 6.75 crore net in India on Day 6 with overall occupancy of 16.72%, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total India net collection is now at Rs 107.50 crore. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 128.29 crore.

The film opened with Rs 22 crore on its first day before witnessing a major jump on Saturday, when it collected Rs 33.75 crore. Sunday brought another strong Rs 26 crore. As the extended holiday weekend ended, the collections stood at Rs 9.25 crore on Monday and Rs 9.75 crore on Tuesday.

The film’s performance is particularly significant for Emraan Hashmi, as the sequel has emerged as one of his biggest solo box office successes. The strong response also shows that the nostalgia around the original Awarapan.

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection Day 6

The sequel is also performing well outside India. As per the latest Sacnilk report, Awarapan 2 has earned around Rs 153.59 crore globally so far with Rs 25.30 crore from overseas market.

The film had reached a worldwide gross of Rs 144.13 crore by Day 5. With the latest overseas and domestic numbers coming in, it has now easily crossed the Rs 150 crore worldwide milestone.

Can Awarapan 2 continue its strong run?

With the first week almost complete, the real test for Awarapan 2 will now be its second weekend. The film has already built a healthy base with more than Rs 107 crore net in India, giving it a good chance of adding substantially more to its total.

Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 cult romantic action film Awarapan. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Suvinder Vicky in important roles. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films and Mahesh Bhatt. The story is expected to continue the emotional and intense journey of its central character, combining romance, action, and drama.

The response so far also suggests that word of mouth has played a role in keeping the film steady after its opening weekend. If the audience turnout improves again over the weekend, Awarapan 2 could continue its successful theatrical run and add another major milestone to its box office total.