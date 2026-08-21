Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi film holds strong despite weekday dip, crosses Rs 160 crore globally

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Awarapan 2 has completed its first week at the box office, and Emraan Hashmi’s comeback continues to get bigger. Here’s how much Awarapan 2 earned on Day 7.

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Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 7 (PC: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has had quite the turnaround at the box office. What started as a nostalgic return to one of the actor’s most remembered films has now turned into one of his biggest theatrical successes. The film has managed to stay ahead of the competition through its opening week, despite the usual weekday slowdown. As the first week comes to an end, the latest numbers show just how strongly the sequel has connected with audiences. And there is one major career milestone for Emraan that makes this first-week performance even more special. Here’s a look at Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 7.

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 7

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 6 crore on its Day 7 at the office box with an overall occupancy of 15.25%. The film has ended its first week at Rs 113.50 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film had already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark before completing seven days, making it Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing solo film in India.

The film did see a drop in its daily earnings towards the end of the week, which is expected after a strong opening period. However, the dip has not taken away from what has been an impressive first week for the sequel. The film benefited from the Independence Day holiday and the extended weekend, but its performance during the following weekdays has also helped it build a good total.

The sequel has now moved beyond the lifetime collection of the 2007 original Awarapan, which had earned around Rs 7.76 crore during its theatrical run. The second installment has therefore given the franchise a completely different box office story.

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection Day 7

The worldwide numbers are equally impressive for Awarapan 2. By the end of Day 7, Awarapan 2 had collected around Rs 161.67 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. This also marks a major milestone for Emraan Hashmi, with Awarapan 2 emerging as his biggest solo grosser. The film has also been declared a super hit, with reports putting its return on investment at around 151 per cent.

Awarapan 2 total India net collections: Rs 113.50 crore

Awarapan 2 India gross collections: Rs 135.37 crore

Awarapan 2 worldwide collections: Rs 161.67 crore

Awarapan 2 overseas collections: Rs 26.30 crore

Can Awarapan 2 continue its box office run?

With the first week now complete, the focus shifts to the second weekend. Awarapan 2 has already recovered strongly and has established a decent lead over its Independence Day release competitor Batwara 1947.

The next few days will be important for Awarapan 2. If the film manages to maintain its audience pull over the second weekend, its India net collection could climb considerably beyond the Rs 120-Rs 150 crore mark.