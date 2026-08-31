Awarapan 2 controversy: Daboo Malik supports Amaal Mallik, reacts to negativity around Yeh Awarapan, ‘Sometimes the magic…’

Daboo Malik has come forward in support of his son Amaal Mallik following the debate surrounding Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2.

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Daboo Malik backs son Amaal Mallik (PC: Twitter)

The music around Emraan Hashmi‘s massive blockbuster Awarapan 2 has become a talking point for reasons beyond the film itself. While the soundtrack has received mixed reactions online, music composer Amaal Mallik has also spoken about the criticism directed at his work. Now his father, Daboo Malik, has shared a message of support for him. Calling himself a proud father, Daboo reflected on the difficult response surrounding the project and highlighted the personal meaning attached to Yeh Awarapan. His post comes at a time when Amaal has claimed that some of the criticism against his music was not organic and that a campaign was created to target his work.

What did Daboo Malik say about Amaal Mallik?

Daboo Malik shared his thoughts on Instagram after the discussion around Yeh Awarapan intensified. The song features Arijit Singh on vocals and was composed by Amaal for Awarapan 2. Several listeners compared the new track with the music of the 2007 original Awarapan.

Reacting to the situation Daboo wrote, “Messages were sent, calls were made, negativity was spread, judgements were passed, But sometimes the magic happens against all odds.” He also spoke about the emotional connection he has with the song and his son’s decision to dedicate it to him. Daboo wrote, “A proud father. A son who dedicated YEH AWARAPAN to his father’s journey.”

Amaal had earlier dedicated the song and the project to his father’s musical journey during an Instagram Live session. Daboo’s post therefore carried a personal message alongside his reaction to the criticism surrounding the film’s music.

Amaal Mallik’s claim about the criticism

The composer has himself addressed the reaction to Yeh Awarapan. Following the song’s release he alleged that a “paid PR campaign” had been organised within the music industry to undermine his work. In an Instagram Stories post Amaal reshared a message about the controversy and wrote, “Criticism is different from manufactured hate.”

The comments came as comparisons between the Awarapan 2 soundtrack and the original film’s music continued online. Rather than treating all criticism in the same way Amaal drew a distinction between genuine feedback and what he described as an organised attempt to create negativity around his work.

Why did Amaal Mallik take a break from film music?

The controversy also came shortly before Amaal announced a temporary break from film music. The composer said he needed time to heal his “mind, body and soul” amid the situation. His decision marked another difficult phase in his career. Amaal has previously spoken publicly about personal and professional struggles and the pressure that came with comparisons within his family.

Amaal Mallik’s journey in Bollywood

Amaal is the son of composer Daboo Malik and the nephew of music director Anu Malik. He entered Bollywood as a composer with Jai Ho in 2014 where he composed three songs. His career has included several successful musical projects but he has also spoken about periods of emotional difficulty.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, has emerged as a major commercial success. As per Sacnilk’s box office reports, the film has earned a total India net collection of Rs 148.10 crore while its India gross stands at Rs 176.45 crore.

The film has also collected Rs 33.05 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 209.50 crore. The sequel has received a strong response from audiences with nostalgia surrounding Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit and the film’s popular soundtrack adding to its appeal.