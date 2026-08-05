Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on film’s delay rumours amid clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947: ‘Joh mann chahe…’

Awarapan 2 star Emraan Hashmi has dismissed rumours about the film being delayed to avoid a clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. Here's what Emraan Hashmi has said to the rumours and shared an important update for fans.

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Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on Awarapan 2's delay rumours (PC: IMDb)

With just days to go before its theatrical release, Awarapan 2 has found itself at the centre of speculation. Reports suggesting that the makers were considering postponing the film to avoid a box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 quickly gained traction online, leaving fans wondering whether the release plans had changed. Now, Emraan Hashmi has finally addressed the rumours himself and also shared a good news with all fans regarding Awarapan 2’s trailer. The actor not only dismissed the claims but also reassured audiences that the much-awaited sequel is moving ahead as planned, while teasing an exciting update that has only added to the anticipation.

Emraan Hashmi dismisses Awarapan 2 delay rumours

During an Instagram Live session hosted by Vishesh Films, Emraan Hashmi reacted to the rumours suggesting that Awarapan 2 had been pushed to a later date. Responding to the speculation, the actor said, “Joh mann chahe bol dete hai,” making it clear that the reports were baseless. He confirmed that the film has not been postponed and remains on track for its scheduled release.

Emraan also revealed to fans that Awarapan 2′s trailer will be released on August 6, 2026. His comments put an end to days of speculation surrounding the sequel’s release.

#EmraanHashmi confirms that #Awarapan2 is not postponed from 14th August He also revealed that the trailer will release on 6th August#DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/X3VIIQwyMG — Tod Cinematic (@TodCinematic) August 5, 2026

Awarapan 2 to clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Awarapan 2 is its Independence Day weekend clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. Both films are slated to release on August 14, 2026, setting up one of the biggest Bollywood box office battles of the year.

Despite the competition, the makers of Awarapan 2 have made it clear that they have no plans to shift the release date. Producer Vishesh Bhatt also dismissed rumours of a postponement, saying the release date has remained unchanged since the film was announced.

What to expect from Awarapan 2 release?

Nearly two decades after the original film earned cult status, Emraan Hashmi is returning as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The sequel has already generated considerable buzz through its nostalgic promotional material, including the return of the iconic track Tera Mera Rishta Puraana and the recently released song Yeh Awarapan.

The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. With nostalgia working in its favour and fans eager to see Emraan reprise one of his most-loved characters, expectations are high ahead of its release.

Now that the actor himself has ruled out any delay, audiences can look forward to watching Awarapan 2 hit cinemas as scheduled during the Independence Day weekend.