Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi brings back rage, pain and soul that made Shivam Pandit iconic

Awarapan 2 isn't trying to be the same film again, and that is probably its biggest advantage. It is bigger, more action-driven and more conventional as a thriller, but it still understands that Shivam Pandit's real battle has always been with himself.

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Disha Patani and Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 (PC-Instagram)

Director – Nitin Kakkar

Cast – Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi

Duration – 140 Minutes

Rating – 4

Indian film market is buzzing with epics, with massive budgets and super special effects, CGI and what not, the films feel like a package deal, more than anything else. And in the midst of this corporate mayhem, Vishesh Films teams up with filmmaker Nitin Kakkar, and super talented Emraan Hashmi, and revive one of the most iconic character Shivam Pandit from Awarapan franchise. We remember the hitman not because he was a conventional gangster, but because of the pain behind the violence, the choices he made and the redemption he desperately searched for, his intoxicating screen presence oozed with relatability, and now he is back, and he is back with rage and hopefully a shot at redemption.

The film doesn’t simply recreate the 2007 story. It moves Shivam’s life forward and places him in a much bigger world. When we meet him again, he is visiting Aaliyah’s grave and still living with the memories of everything he lost. It is there that he discovers an abandoned baby girl. He takes her to an orphanage, starts paying for her care and gives her the name Aaliyah.

The decision to name the child Aaliyah tells us more about Shivam than any action scene could. He has clearly not escaped his past; he has simply learned to live with it. When a couple arrives and adopts the girl, Shivam accepts the situation despite her reluctance, believing that a proper family can give her the life he cannot. Then the story takes a much darker turn. Interpol approaches Shivam because they want his help in dismantling an international child-trafficking syndicate. He refuses. Shivam has already walked away from that life once and doesn’t want to go back. But when he learns that the same syndicate has abducted Aaliyah, the choice disappears. The people who took her were connected to the couple who adopted her, and Shivam once again finds himself inside the world he had tried to leave behind.

That is where the sequel separates itself from the original. Awarapan was a relatively intimate story about one man’s moral and emotional awakening. Awarapan 2 takes that foundation and builds a larger crime thriller around it. There are trafficking networks, gangsters, drugs, revenge and international stakes, along with action sequences designed on a much bigger scale. But the central question remains the same: can someone who has spent his life around violence really find peace? Shivam’s return isn’t driven by greed. It comes from guilt, responsibility and the need to save someone he feels he failed. That gives the action an emotional reason to exist.

Emraan Hashmi slips back into Shivam Pandit’s skin with surprising ease. There is no attempt to make the character younger, flashier or more fashionable. The tiredness is still there, and so is the quietness that made him interesting in the first place. When Shivam has to become violent, Hashmi doesn’t need to overplay it. His screen presence does enough. This is also where his long association with Vishesh Films becomes important. Emraan and the Bhatt family’s production house have created a particular kind of emotional crime cinema together, and Awarapan 2 feels like an extension of that relationship. The nostalgia works because it is attached to a character audiences actually remember.

The other characters give the film more texture. Disha Patani plays Zara, who finds herself caught in a criminal world largely because of her family. Her brother Zorawar, played by Puran Gabbi, is a gangster involved in drug deals, and Zara becomes an unwilling casualty of the life he has chosen. Patani gets a role that requires more than simply being the emotional presence around the hero, and she brings vulnerability to Zara. Gabbi is particularly interesting. He has an unpredictability that makes Zorawar watchable and, in many ways, feels like one of the film’s discoveries. Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa, the woman running the notorious trafficking network, and brings the authority and restraint that the role needs. Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, Atul Kumar as Samarth and Aniruddh Rawal as Sikandar also contribute to the film’s wider criminal world.

Then there is the music, which has always been inseparable from the Awarapan identity. Mithoon, Amaal Mallik and Jeet Gannguli handle the soundtrack, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri and Rashmi Virag. Mithoon’s reimagining of “Tera Mera Rishta” and “Toh Phir Aao” is clearly designed to reconnect audiences with the original, while “Yeh Awarapan”, sung by Arijit Singh, carries the same emotional melancholy the franchise is known for. But these songs aren’t simply placed in the film to remind audiences of 2007. The music is part of the storytelling. It reflects the characters and the mood of the narrative. And this is something that really benefits from a theatre. The sound, the scale of the compositions and the way they sit alongside the visuals create an audio-visual experience that is difficult to replicate outside the big screen.

Interestingly, the marketing campaign also makes more sense after watching the film. There are things about the story that are better discovered inside the theatre rather than through promotional material. The campaign has managed to create curiosity without completely giving away where Shivam’s journey goes, and that matters because Awarapan 2 is not surviving only on the memory of the first film. Vishesh Bhatt’s vision is central to that. As co-producer of Awarapan and now the writer-producer of its sequel, Bhatt has been instrumental in turning the film into a franchise. His creative vision gives the sequel its direction, while Kakkar and the team follow that larger plan. The story has moved from 2007 to 2026, and the film treats it as the next chapter in Shivam’s life.

Awarapan 2 isn’t trying to be the same film again, and that is probably its biggest advantage. It is bigger, more action-driven and more conventional as a thriller, but it still understands that Shivam Pandit’s real battle has always been with himself. Emraan Hashmi remains the film’s strongest asset, Disha Patani gets a meaningful part, Puran GabbiAwarapan 2 isn’t trying to be the same film again, and that is probably its biggest advantage. It is bigger, more action-driven and more conventional as a thriller, but it still understands that Shivam Pandit’s real battle has always been with himself. makes an impression and Shabana Azmi brings weight to the antagonist’s side. The music carries the franchise’s soul, while Vishesh Films and Vishesh Bhatt’s long-term vision gives the sequel a purpose beyond nostalgia. For fans of the original, there is plenty here to reconnect with. For a new audience, there is a larger crime thriller waiting underneath it.