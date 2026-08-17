Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi’s wife Parveen celebrates blockbuster success of sequel, says, ‘Akkha Bollywood ek taraf…’

Parveen Hashmi has shared an emotional note celebrating Emraan Hashmi’s latest achievement and highlighted the qualities that have kept him going through his long career.

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Emraan Hashmi’s wife Parveen celebrates Awarapan 2 success (PC: Twitter)

Emraan Hashmi is enjoying one of the most rewarding phases of his career with Awarapan 2 receiving a strong response from audiences. The sequel has given the actor a major box office success and also brought back attention around his long journey in Bollywood. For his wife Parveen Hashmi, the moment is more personal. She has watched Emraan work through successful Fridays as well as difficult phases and recently shared a heartfelt note about his journey. She praised his patience, discipline and commitment while celebrating the love surrounding Awarapan 2.

Parveen Hashmi celebrates Emraan’s journey

Parveen shared an emotional message after Awarapan 2 crossed Rs 100 crore during its opening weekend. Looking back at Emraan’s career she highlighted the years of effort that went into reaching this point.

She wrote, “It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today… 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah.”

The generational praise for Emraan Hashmi

Parveen went on to explain why she feels Emraan stands apart from others in the industry. She said she has seen how seriously he approaches his work even when the cameras are not rolling.

She wrote, “I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in people around me keep asking, ‘How is he still so grounded and so calm?’ This is what makes him different!! And maybe that’s why this line, ‘Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (reference to The Bads of Bollywood)’, resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans.”

See Parveen Hashmi’s heartwarming post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parveen Hashmi (@parveen_hashmi)

Why Awarapan 2’s success matters?

The sequel’s performance is especially notable because the original Awarapan did not make a major impact at the box office when it released in 2007. Over time however the film developed a loyal following and became a cult favourite. Awarapan 2 brings Emraan back as Shivam Pandit. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi along with Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.