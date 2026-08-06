Awarapan 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate: CBFC cuts 4 minutes of violent scenes from Emraan Hashmi’s film, adds…

Awarapan 2: The censor board asked the team to mute or remove a few objectionable words, delete violent scenes and add anti-drug messages

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Emraan Hashmi's look from Awarapa 2 (PC-Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi’s much-awaited action thriller Awarapan 2 is all set for its theatrical release, but not before undergoing several changes suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The sequel has now received a U/A 16+ certificate after the makers made a few edits to meet the board’s guidelines.

Scenes removed from Awarapan 2

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the filmmakers to reduce the intensity of some violent scenes and add mandatory health disclaimers. The board also instructed the makers to include warnings related to drug abuse and child trafficking. Anti-drug messages have been added wherever drug consumption is shown, along with the standard anti-smoking disclaimer.

Drug snorting scene removed

The censor board also asked the team to mute or remove a few objectionable words from both the film’s audio and subtitles. One action sequence in the second half of the film was shortened by nearly 50 percent, while three other scenes featuring extreme violence were edited out completely. A scene showing drug consumption through snorting was also removed.

After these changes were made, Awarapan 2 received its censor certificate on August 5. The film’s final runtime now stands at 2 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds. Overall, the CBFC reportedly asked for around four minutes of deletions and 20 seconds of replacement footage before granting approval.



The sequel marks the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, one of his most-loved characters. The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, Emraan recently confirmed that the original Awarapan (2007) will also return to theatres. Clearing up earlier rumours, he said the film will not be re-released before the sequel but will instead arrive in cinemas as a prequel after Awarapan 2 releases, with the official dates to be announced later.