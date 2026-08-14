Awarapan 2 hints at Awarapan 3: Will Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit head for another mission? Here’s everything you need to know

Awarapan 2 seems to leave the door open for another chapter. Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit gets a new mission at the end, raising questions about whether Awarapan 3 could happen.

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Awarapan 2 hints at Awarapan 3 (PC: IMDb)

Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit has brought back plenty of nostalgia for fans of Awarapan. The original 2007 film eventually became a cult favourite despite not making a big impact at the box office when it first released. Nearly two decades later, Awarapan 2 has brought the character back, and its ending has given fans another reason to wonder what could come next. The sequel does not simply close Shivam’s latest chapter and walk away. Instead, the final moments leave enough room for his story to continue, particularly through his equation with Shabana Azmi’s Nafeesa. While there is no confirmation of another film yet, the way Awarapan 2 wraps up has certainly started conversations about a possible third chapter.

Will there be Awarapan 3?

Awarapan 2 drops a subtle hint that Awarapan 3 could be on the cards. Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit agrees to deal with Shabana Azmi’s Nafeesa on just one condition – that he becomes her gulaam (slave).

The ending further fuels speculation, as Shivam Pandit sets off on another mission assigned by Nafeesa. There’s no official announcement for a third instalment yet, but the way the story concludes certainly leaves the door open for Awarapan 3.

For now, fans will have to wait for the makers to reveal whether this was simply a way of giving Shivam’s latest story an open-ended conclusion or a set-up for another film. The possibility is certainly there, especially with Emraan Hashmi returning to a character that still has a strong following after 19 years.

The idea of another mission also gives the franchise plenty of room to explore Shivam’s character further. His journey has always revolved around redemption, sacrifice, and difficult choices, and another chapter could potentially take those themes in a new direction.

This is a developing story.