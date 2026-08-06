Awarapan 2: Mustafa Zahid to reportedly bring back Tera Mera Rishta for Emraan Hashmi’s film amid ban controversy

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has reportedly found a nostalgic connection with its predecessor as singer Mustafa Zahid may return to record Tera Mera Rishta.

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Mustafa Zahid to reportedly record the iconic Tera Mera Rishta (PC: Twitter)

The music of cult-classic Awarapan remains special for many Bollywood fans and one of its most loved tracks, Tera Mera Rishta, continues to hold emotional value even years later. Now, the upcoming sequel Awarapan 2 has reportedly sparked excitement with a possible return of singer Mustafa Zahid, who gave his voice to the original song. The reported development has grabbed attention as it comes amid ongoing discussions around Pakistani artists working in Indian films.

Mustafa Zahid may return with Tera Mera Rishta for Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is among the most awaited films, especially because the original movie created a strong connection with audiences through its emotional storyline and memorable music. The film’s trailer was recently released and received a positive response from viewers.

According to reports by Mid-Day, the makers are considering bringing back Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid to record a new version of Tera Mera Rishta, the popular song from the first film. Mustafa Zahid had earlier contributed some of the most recognised tracks from Awarapan, making his possible reunion with the franchise a nostalgic moment for fans.

A source reportedly revealed that if the collaboration moves forward, it would be one of the rare occasions in recent years where a Pakistani playback singer records a song for a mainstream Hindi film.

New version may be used for promotional purposes

The reported plan comes with certain considerations. According to the information available, the new version of Tera Mera Rishta may not be included in the film itself. Instead, the song could reportedly be used for social media promotions to avoid possible challenges during the certification process.

The professional collaboration is said to be awaiting approval from both sides. Reports also suggest that the recording could take place in Dubai if the plan gets final approval. However, neither Mustafa Zahid nor the makers of Awarapan 2 have officially confirmed the development so far.

Debate around Pakistani artists working in India

The reported collaboration has once again brought attention to the long-running debate around Pakistani artists working in Indian entertainment projects. After the Uri attack in 2016, several film organisations in India announced restrictions on Pakistani artists appearing in Indian films.

However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking a complete legal ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema. The topic has continued to remain a subject of discussion whenever cross-border collaborations are announced.

New version of Tera Mera Rishta already creates buzz

Meanwhile, the makers have also released the audio of a new version of Tera Mera Rishta. The recreated track features music contributions from Mithoon, Mustafa Zahid and Pritam, while Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma have lent their voices to the song. The new version aims to bring back the emotional appeal of the original track while introducing it to a new generation of listeners.

Awarapan 2 release date and cast details

Awarapan 2 continues the legacy of the 2007 film and features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The sequel also stars Shabana Azmi and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, in a tight clash with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi starrer Batwara 1947, and fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the sequel can recreate the impact of the original.