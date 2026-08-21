Awarapan 2 producer Vishesh Bhatt breaks silence on replacing Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid for song Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta: ‘What is yours…’

Awarapan 2 brings back the iconic Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, but Mustafa Zahid’s voice is missing. Producer Vishesh Bhatt has now addressed the decision.

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Vishesh Bhatt and Mustafa Zahid (PC: Instagram)

There was always a lot of curiosity around the music of Awarapan 2. After all, the 2007 film became a cult favourite over the years, with songs like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta becoming a huge part of its identity. So, when the sequel brought back the two songs with new voices, fans immediately noticed one major change – Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid was no longer behind the microphone. The decision led to questions from fans and an emotional response from Mustafa Zahid. With Awarapan 2 also enjoying a strong run at the box office in India and worldwide, producer Vishesh Bhatt has now finally addressed the decision and explained why the makers went ahead with the new versions.

Why was Mustafa Zahid replaced in Awarapan 2?

Mustafa Zahid’s voice became closely associated with Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta after the original Awarapan released in 2007. For the sequel, the makers decided to retain the songs but give them a fresh treatment. Composer Mithoon and lyricist Sayeed Quadri returned for the recreated versions, while Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma lent his voice to Tera Mera Rishta – New Version and Toh Phir Aao – New Version is sung by Subodhh Sharma.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked if he was expecting fans to questions Mustafa Zahid absence in Awarapan 2, Vishesh Bhatt said, “That was to happen. I find the questions ridiculous sometimes. For instance, I was not part of Jannat 2. But nobody takes Jannat away from me. Maine banaya hai (I have made it). Why do people think something is taken away? Some of that is very internet-driven, and sometimes the talent also gets gaslit by fans ki aapki izzat nahi rakhi (they didn’t respect you). It’s nothing to do with any of that. What is yours will always be yours.”

He further said that recreating the songs would have been a challenging task even for Mustafa, who would have understood the difficulty. He added that Pritam, having recreated some of his hit songs, would agree. He said that an “encore” is particularly difficult in music because most musicians find it hard to surpass the work that made them pathbreaking in the first place.

Mustafa Zahid gets emotional watching Awarapan 2 opening scene

Mustafa Zahid himself recently watched Awarapan 2 in a Canadian theatre and shared an emotional note about hearing his original voice incorporated into the film. Despite not being part of the new soundtrack, he said he received what he wanted — dignity and love.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “For 19 years, I carried these songs with me to every stage, every city and every concert. When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I’ve always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next. All I ever asked for was dignity and due credit for what I had contributed to this legacy.”

He further added, “Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & Insane amount of love from all of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mustafazahids)

As per a report by Hindustan Times, speaking at a recent concert in Chicago, he said, “This is the first song of my life that I wrote. This is the first song of my life that I composed, and it happens to be the first song that I sang in my life. It is unfortunate that sometimes art has to suffer because of all the politics around the world. So, unfortunately, I am not part of the album, but the amount of love and respect that I have always received from the Indians is absolutely amazing. Thank you so much guys.”

While Mustafa Zahid’s original vocals remain inseparable from the songs for many fans, Awarapan 2 has chosen to present them through a new musical treatment. The sequel, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and continues the story nearly two decades after the first film.