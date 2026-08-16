Awarapan 2: Producer Vishesh Bhatt reveals no distributor wanted to buy Emraan Hashmi film, says ‘We put our…’

Awarapan 2 continues the story of Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi. The movie has crossed Rs 70 crore mark in 2 days. Producer Vishesh Bhatt said the makers had to back the project themselves because no distributor initially showed interest.

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Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 (PC-Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has turned out to be a major box office success, but the film did not have an easy journey before reaching theatres. Producer Vishesh Bhatt has revealed that distributors were initially not interested in buying the sequel, forcing the makers to invest their own money in the project. The sequel to the 2007 cult film released in theatres on August 14 and has shown strong growth over its opening weekend. Despite facing competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, the film crossed the Rs 70 crore mark worldwide within two days.

Nobody came to buy Awarapan 2, says Vishesh Bhatt

Speaking to Zoom before the release, Vishesh Bhatt said the makers had to back the project themselves because no distributor initially showed interest. He explained that Awarapan 2 was never planned as a quick money-making project and that the story had to naturally continue from the first film. “If it were a cash grab, distributors would have shown interest in it, and I would have been sitting on a table profit today,” Vishesh said.

He added that the makers put their own money into the film and that distributors only started showing interest once the film was ready. According to the producer, the response to Awarapan 2 could also determine whether more films like it are made in the future.

Awarapan 2 box office collection

The film has enjoyed a strong start at the box office. On its opening day, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 22 crore net in India, which was also Emraan Hashmi’s career-best opening. The film then recorded a significant jump on Saturday, earning Rs 33 crore net. Its two-day domestic collection has now reached Rs 55 crore, while its worldwide collection stands at around Rs 72.90 crore.

The film has also surpassed the lifetime collections of several of Emraan’s earlier successful films. It crossed the lifetime business of Awarapan itself on its opening day, while its two-day collection also went past the final collections of films such as Haq, Raaz 2, Ek Thi Daayan and Jannat.

What is Awarapan 2 about?

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 continues the story of Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi. The story begins after Shivam survives the six bullets fired at him in the first film. He rescues a baby named Aliyah and develops an emotional bond with her. However, he later learns that she has been caught up in a child trafficking network.

Determined to save her, Shivam enters the gang led by Zorawar and goes undercover. His mission forms the central plot of the sequel. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani and Suvinder Vicky. While the reviews have been mixed to positive, Emraan’s performance has received considerable praise.

A strong comeback for the franchise

The original Awarapan did not perform strongly at the box office when it released in 2007 but gradually developed a cult following over the years. With Awarapan 2 now recording a strong theatrical run, the response has given the franchise a fresh boost and could encourage the makers to explore more stories in the series.