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Awarapan 2 Release Date: Will Emraan Hashmis film clash with Sunny Deols Lahore 1947 on Independence Day?

Awarapan 2 Release Date: Will Emraan Hashmi’s film clash with Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 on Independence Day?

A possible Independence Day box office clash is brewing as Awarapan 2 eyes the same release window as Lahore 1947.

Bollywood loves big dates, and Independence Day has always been one of the biggest. Every year, filmmakers aim for this window, hoping for packed theatres and strong collections. But sometimes, this race leads to something even more exciting for fans, a box office clash. This year, it looks like one could be on the way. If current reports are anything to go by, Sunny Deol and Emraan Hashmi might go head-to-head at the box office. And honestly, that’s a face-off many would not mind watching.

Lahore 1947 vs Awarapan 2: Clash buzz explained

All eyes are currently on Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. The film was earlier expected to be released on April 3, but plans did not move ahead as expected. Now, fresh reports suggest a new target, Independence Day. If this happens, Awarapan 2 could arrive in theatres around the same time as Sunny Deol’s much-awaited Lahore 1947. And that’s where things get interesting. Two very different films, two strong actors, and one big holiday weekend, the setup is already building curiosity.

Awarapan 2 Release Date: What we know so far

According to reports, some portions of Awarapan 2 are still being filmed, with work expected to wrap up by the end of April. The makers are said to be looking at a new release plan, with Independence Day being a strong option. However, there is no official confirmation yet. So for now, it remains a strong possibility, not a final announcement. The film also stars Disha Patani alongside Emraan Hashmi. The original Awarapan, released in 2007, has a loyal fan base, which only adds to the excitement around the sequel.

Lahore 1947: Big names, big expectations

On the other side is Lahore 1947, a film that has already grabbed attention for its powerful team. The movie stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in key roles. What makes it even more interesting is the team behind it; the film is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi will also be seen in an important role. With such names attached, expectations are already high.

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At the moment, nothing has been officially confirmed. But if both films do arrive on Independence Day, it could turn into one of the most talked-about box office clashes of the year.

For audiences, it means more choices. For the industry, it means a test of content and pull.

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