Awarapan 2 success: Emraan Hashmi gets emotional, calls it his ‘Best film yet’; box office collection crosses Rs…

After Awarapan 2 earns Rs 218 crore worldwide, Emraan Hashmi calls it his ‘Best film yet’, credits Vishesh Bhatt for his vision.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/awarapan-2-success-emraan-hashmi-gets-emotional-calls-it-his-best-film-yet-box-office-collection-crosses-rs-205-crore-worldwide-8514605/ Copy

Emraan Hashmi (PC-Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi is extremely proud of his upcoming film Awarapan 2 and believes the project could be one of the biggest milestones of his career. The actor recently shared an emotional note on Instagram, praising the film’s scale, music and creative team while calling it his “best film yet.”

Looking back at his experience of making the sequel, Emraan said that some films become more than just another project. He wrote, “There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter.”

The actor described Awarapan 2 as an emotional action musical that has been made on a large visual scale. He also highlighted the film’s music, describing it as timeless and diverse. Emraan urged audiences to watch the film in theatres and experience its music and visuals on the big screen.

Emraan Hashmi Praises Vishesh Bhatt

Emraan also had special praise for director Vishesh Bhatt, who he credited for shaping the world of Awarapan 2 with his vision and belief in the project. “At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I’m so glad we took the leap together and made this journey.”

The actor also thanked the film’s cast, musicians and the entire creative team. He said being part of the project had been a particularly special experience. Emraan then made a strong statement about the sequel, declaring, “This is my best film yet.”

Emraan Hashmi Urges Fans To Watch Awarapan 2 In Theatres

Concluding his note, Emraan encouraged audiences to experience Awarapan 2 on the big screen rather than simply watching it at home. “Feel the emotional roller coaster. Let the music take over. And celebrate it the way it was meant to be celebrated – a big screen, big sound cinematic experience.”

Awarapan 2 marks another collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt, bringing the actor-director duo together for a new chapter in the franchise.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 18

With Emraan’s strong praise for the film, Awarapan 2 has already created curiosity among fans, particularly those who remember the original film. The sequel grossed Rs 59 lakh in India on its third Monday (August 31), while internationally, it grossed Rs 25 lakh. Overall, it grossed 84 lakh on day 18. Compared to the third Friday’s Rs 1.73 crore, it dropped by 65.9%. In total, the film has grossed Rs 181.74 crore in India and Rs 33.06 crore overseas. Combining both, the 18-day worldwide box office collection stands at a solid Rs 214.8 crore gross. The box office report is from sacnilk.com.