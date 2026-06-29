Awarapan 2 teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit after 19 years, revives old emotions and nostalgia

Awarapan 2 teaser out: For nearly two decades, fans have kept the memory of Awarapan alive through conversations, songs, and constant requests for Emraan Hashmi (Shivam Pandit)’s return.

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Awarapan 2 teaser out: The wait is finally over for fans of Awarapan. On the 19th anniversary of the original film, the makers officially unveiled the teaser of Awarapan 2, bringing back Emraan Hashmi as the much-loved character Shivam Pandit. The teaser opens with Emraan’s character returning to the screen in a dark and emotional setting. Shivam is seen visiting the grave of Aaliyah Hamid, played by Shriya Saran in the first film. In a powerful voiceover, he says, “Dard se purana rishta hai mera” (I have an old connection with pain), instantly bringing back memories of the original film.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the sequel aims to continue the emotional journey of Shivam while keeping the soul of Awarapan alive. The teaser uses moody visuals, silhouettes, and emotional narration to recreate the same intense atmosphere that made the 2007 film a cult favourite.

For nearly two decades, fans have kept the memory of Awarapan alive through conversations, songs, and constant requests for Shivam Pandit’s return. The teaser seems to acknowledge that love while opening a new chapter in his story.

Watch the teaser of Awarapan 2:

One of the biggest highlights is the return of the iconic music. The teaser gives a glimpse of Toh Phir Aao 2.0, recreated by Mithoon with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri. The updated version carries the same emotional tone that made the original song unforgettable.

The teaser ends on an intense note with Shivam saying, “Is baar yeh awarapaan khatam hoga, yaa main,” leaving fans curious about what lies ahead.

Along with Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar in important roles.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.