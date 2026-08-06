Awarapan 2 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit with revenge, Disha Patani surprises in action avatar

Awarapan 2 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit is ready to settle old scores and will stop at nothing to get justice. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

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Awarapan 2 Trailer - (PC YouTube)

Nearly two decades after Awarapan became a cult favourite, Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit. The makers have finally released the trailer of Awarapan 2, giving fans their first glimpse of the much-awaited sequel. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar in key roles. Unlike the first film, which focused on love and sacrifice, Awarapan 2 promises a darker and more action-packed story. The trailer’s description reads, “You have felt his PAIN. Now feel his RAGE. Chapter 2 of Shivam Pandit begins,” hinting that Shivam returns with only one goal — revenge.

The one-minute and 25-second trailer shows Hashmi in a rugged and older look as Shivam, still haunted by his past. This time, he is ready to settle old scores and will stop at nothing to get justice. The promo blends emotional moments with high-octane action, staying true to the tone that made the original film memorable.

Watch the trailer of Awarapan 2:



One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is Disha Patani, who is seen in a completely different avatar. She performs intense action sequences, handles firearms and appears to play a major role in the story. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also grabs attention as the film’s powerful antagonist.

The trailer is backed by the song Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma. The emotional track ties together the action and nostalgia, reminding audiences of the original Awarapan.

Earlier, during an Instagram Live session, Emraan Hashmi revealed that the 2007 film Awarapan will be re-released in theatres as a prequel. He said longtime fans will be able to relive Shivam’s original journey, while younger audiences who haven’t seen the first film can experience the story before watching the sequel.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film is written by Bilal Siddiqui and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026. Earlier rumours claiming that the film had been delayed were dismissed by both the makers and Emraan Hashmi, confirming that the release date remains unchanged.