Awarapan 2 Twitter review: Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit wins hearts, ‘The nostalgia is real’ – Check reactions

Awarapan 2 has finally arrived in theatres, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the cult favourite. Here’s what viewers are saying on Twitter about the sequel.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/awarapan-2-twitter-review-emraan-hashmi-return-as-shivam-pandit-wins-hearts-the-nostalgia-is-real-disha-patani-shabana-azmi-check-reactions-8501231/ Copy

Awarapan 2 Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Nearly two decades after Awarapan became a cult favourite, Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The film has arrived in theatres on August 14, and naturally, there has been plenty of curiosity around whether the sequel can live up to the emotional impact of the 2007 original. The first film may not have been a box-office success when it was released, but its music, emotional story, and Emraan’s performance helped it find a loyal audience over the years. The core cast of Awarapan 2 is led by Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi. Now, with the sequel finally hitting the big screen, fans have taken to social media to share their first reactions. Take a look at Awarapan 2 Twitter reactions below:

Awarapan 2 Twitter reactions

Social media conversations around Awarapan 2, especailly on X (formerly known as Twitter) have been driven largely by nostalgia, Emraan Hashmi’s return, and the film’s emotional tone. So far, the film has already received a positive response, with fans celebrating the return of Shivam Pandit and the actor’s intense screen presence.

One of the X users shared, “First 20 minutes and it has BLOCKBUSTER written so far #Awarapan2 #EmraanHashmi”, another wrote, “#EmraanHashmi returns as #ShivamPandit, and what a return it is… He is the SOUL of #Awarapan2… Mass-appealing moments + tremendous nostalgia value… SURE-SHOT SUCCESS”, another X user tweeted, “A Blockbuster watch Many Mass Moments, Music is Amazing, #emraanhashmi is Soul of the Film, #Dishapatani is Too Good”, another shared, “The dark atmosphere, powerful performances, soulful music, and themes of love and sacrifice make Awarapan 2 feel truly promising.”

Check Awarapan 2 reactions:

#Awarapan2Review: Shivam Pandit fan-service and Nostalgia chamber done right #EmraanHashmi finally has a movie and a character with mass connect. #Awarapan2 writing is driven as a fan-favorite super hit experience but the direction and action choreography is dull.… pic.twitter.com/QHkEIdgDGi — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 14, 2026

Bhai Starting k 20 Min hi Itne Engagging Hai Aap Emotionally Shivam Pandit k Saath Connect Ho Jaoge #Emraanhashmi #Awarapan2 #trending pic.twitter.com/bcCx4PntgS — VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@moviereview1684) August 14, 2026

#Awarapan2 First Day, First Show goes houseful almost everywhere. The craze is real! Let’s see how the film turns out.

Review coming up pic.twitter.com/ZiOyv1orfT — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) August 14, 2026

First 20 minutes and it has BLOCKBUSTER written so far #Awarapan2 #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/awlwHzCgzu — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) August 14, 2026

#Rating-⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#Awarapan2 looks like an emotional and intense cinematic experience. The dark atmosphere, powerful performances, soulful music, and themes of love and sacrifice make it feel truly promising. A strong comeback to the world of Awarapan—full of emotions and depth pic.twitter.com/WpEa4GTp9E — (@RKSRKIAN) August 14, 2026

#Awarapan2: Jabardast Cinema

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐.5 Old #EmraanHashmi Era Is Back, Maja Aa Gaya Poora Paisa Vasool, Films Me Aur Bhi Songs Hai Jo Release Nahi Hue!

Saare Songs Aag Moot Rahe Hai — Buycourt #Suhanian (@Raghav123445) August 14, 2026

#Awarapan2Review – @emraanhashmi‘s MASS CONNECT is BACK. It’s interval and #Awarapan2 is intense yet SUPER FUN till now. ⭐⭐⭐ Background music is fantastic. #EmraanHashmi is AMAZING AGAIN as #ShivamPandit. Music is tuneful. The FIRST frame of the film is GORGEOUS.… pic.twitter.com/yzQRpUFeoP — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) August 14, 2026

Awarapan 2 cast

Emraan Hashmi leads Awarapan 2 as Shivam Pandit, returning to one of the most memorable characters of his career. The sequel also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Suvinder Vicky in key roles.

In the film, fans will see Shabana Azmi in a role that offers a different side of the veteran actor. Nitin Kakkar has directed the film and is produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is an action thriller with elements of romance, drama, and revenge. The film brings back Shivam Pandit nearly 19 years after the original and takes his story into a new chapter.

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, starred Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran and was known for its dark emotional storyline and memorable soundtrack. Although it initially struggled at the box office, the film developed a strong cult following over time.

Awarapan 2 is set to face competition at the box office from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. With both films targeting audiences around the same release date, the clash is expected to add to the competition at the box office.