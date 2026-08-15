Awarapan 3 confirmed: Emraan Hashmi says this about threequel during Awarapan 2 screening, ‘Hopefully very…’

Emraan Hashmi has sparked fresh excitement among fans with his latest comments about the future of the Awarapan franchise.

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Emraan Hashmi drops big hint about Awarapan 3 (PC: Twitter)

Nearly two decades after Awarapan became a cult favourite among Emraan Hashmi’s fans, the franchise could already be looking at another chapter. Awarapan 2 has brought back Hashmi as Shivam Pandit and the actor has now dropped a hint that has sparked fresh excitement about a possible third film. During a Mumbai screening of the sequel, Hashmi met fans alongside Disha Patani and spoke about their response to the new movie. His comments about the future of the franchise were enough to get the audience cheering. For fans who have waited years for the sequel, the possibility of Awarapan 3 could be another reason to celebrate.

Emraan Hashmi hints at Awarapan 3

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani visited a Mumbai theatre during the interval of Awarapan 2 to interact with moviegoers. While speaking to the audience, Hashmi said the film belonged to the fans more than its makers. He explained that this connection was one of the reasons they returned with a new chapter and added that the sequel had been made with more action and emotions.

The actor also responded when a fan predicted that Awarapan 2 would become a super-hit. Hashmi told the audience that the movie was not over yet and teased that the second half was even better. His comments added to the excitement among those watching the film.

What did Emraan Hashmi say about Awarapan 3?

Hashmi then gave fans the biggest moment of the interaction. While expressing hope that audiences would enjoy the complete film he said, “Hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon.” The remark was enough to fuel speculation about another sequel.

Although the comment has created excitement around Awarapan 3 it does not by itself amount to a formal announcement of the third film. For now, the actor has indicated that he is open to continuing the franchise if the response to Awarapan 2 remains strong.

See viral video of Emraan Hashmi here

Awarapan 2 blockbuster hone wali hai, woh chhodo… Emraan Bhai ne Awarapan 3 ka bhi bomb fod diya! This time, Emraan Hashmi is here with a different mindset! ❤️‍#Awarapan2 #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/GVEtnk69WA — Gaurav (@Gaurav_HRX) August 14, 2026

Awarapan 2 brings back Shivam Pandit

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by legendary Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 continues the story of Shivam Pandit. Emraan Hashmi returns as the character who survived the events of the first film and is now living a quieter life. His routine changes when an Interpol officer approaches him for help. Shivam is pulled into a dangerous mission involving the rescue of abducted children. The story combines action with themes of revenge redemption and human trafficking.

Disha Patani plays Zara in Awarapan 2 while Shabana Azmi takes on the role of gangster queen Nafisa. The supporting cast includes Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Puran Gabbi. The sequel arrived nearly 20 years after the original Awarapan and has benefited from the strong recall of the first film. The cult status of the 2007 movie, helmed by Mohit Suri, has kept interest alive among longtime fans while the new cast and action-driven story have brought a fresh angle to the franchise due to which the film has mounted Rs 21 crore on its opening day.

What happens next for Awarapan 3?

For now, fans will have to wait for an official word on Awarapan 3. Hashmi’s direct comment has certainly opened the door to another instalment but the decision will depend on several factors including the response to Awarapan 2. If the sequel continues to connect with audiences then the possibility of seeing Shivam Pandit return for another mission could become much more realistic.