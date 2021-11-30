British Fashion Awards 2021: Actor Priyanka Chopra was the red carpet’s major attraction at the British Fashion Awards 2021, arriving with her husband Nick Jonas. The two not only engaged in some light PDA, but their affection for each other was evident. “The star of the show. @priyankachopra,” Nick captioned a photo of Priyanka resting on his arm on Instagram.Also Read - Virgil Abloh's Death: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar And Others Express Grief as Popular Designer Dies of Cancer

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Also Read - Amid Separation Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Drops Cosy Thanksgiving Photos With Nick Jonas

Nick can also be seen helping Priyanka with her overcoat train and fanning it around in a video shared online as they readied for the photos. A fan reacted to the video, “He’s such a Gentleman !! So loving and protective at the same time.” Another one commented,” Always by pri side.” Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of their affection and support. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Roasts Jonas Brothers and Anushka Sharma Is Fully Impressed With It

Look how Nick assists PeeCee:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

We admired how the couple expressed their love for one another, but their attire is something not to be missed.

Priyanka Chopra channeled her inner diva in a top-to-bottom patterned bodysuit with a matching overcoat while Nick kept it simple yet chic with a red tee with a black suit.

On Instagram and Twitter, Priyanka has recently caused concern among her followers by removing Jonas from her surname. While many suspected that the couple was on the verge of splitting up, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, slammed the rumours.

In December 2018, Priyanka and Nick married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. To honour each other’s traditions, they held two wedding ceremonies, one Hindu and one Christian.

Aren’t they, after all, couple goals?