Ayan Mukerji Appeals to Those Supporting Boycott Trend: Ayan Mukerji finally opened up on the boycott trend and spoke his heart out in a recent interview. It is the first time the filmmaker gave his frank and candid reation on the whole #BoycottBrahmastra controversy. Ayan reacted on the issue post Brahmastra‘s box office success and told the he did care for what people said. However, the filmmaker stated that ‘t the same time we were okay’. A section of netizens reposted Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s previous statements from their films and interviews.Also Read - Bollywood Viral Video: Alia Bhatt Tries to Fix Ranbir Kapoor's Hair But he Shrugs Off, Internet Left Divided

AYAN MUEKRJI INVITES THOSE OPPOSING BRAHMASTRA TO WATCH THE FILM

Ayan, in an interaction with News 18 said, “Yes, we did care what people were saying but at the same time we were okay.” The Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva director stated that the team concentrated on their film’s release as the prime message of Brahmastra was about love. He told, the quote on the posters says “‘The light is coming,’ so we didn’t really have any time to think about anything else.” Ayan opined, “As a filmmaker, I am inviting everyone to come and watch it, including the people who are making all the noise and also the ones who aren’t convinced with our film. He also pointed out, “Once you watch the film you are entitled to your opinion whether you like it or not and I am open to all kinds of suggestions.” Also Read - Ayan Mukerji Breaks Silence on Brahmastra Receiving Criticism For Writing And Dialogues: 'It May Have Sounded Better on Paper'

Brahmastra released on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection Discourse: Why People Think Numbers Are Not Justified, Trade Experts Speak!

