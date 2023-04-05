Home

Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji’s Subtle Reaction to Rumours of Him Directing War 2 For Aditya Chopra Amid Brahmastra Update

Ayan Mukerji’s Subtle Reaction to Rumours of Him Directing War 2 For Aditya Chopra Amid Brahmastra Update

A report has suggested that Aditya Chopra has full faith in Ayan Mukerji about handling his action-spy franchise - War which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead, and that's precisely the film that he would be directing next - something that he has hinted at in his official statement about Brahmastra 2.

Ayan Mukerji's Subtle Reaction to Rumours of Him Directing War 2 For Aditya Chopra Amid Brahmastra Update

Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2: Ayan Mukerji, of Brahmastra and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame, recently shared an update on the timeline of Brahmastra 2. However, along with the same, he also revealed that he has been provided with a ‘very special opportunity’ to direct a new movie. This gave rise to the speculations of him directing War 2, the second part in the popular action franchise which is actually a part of Aditya Chopra‘s epic spy universe including the Tiger series and Pathaan.

Now, a report in News18 mentions how Ayan reacted to these rumours when they reached out to him for a comment. When the portal asked Ayan about the same, he neither denied nor accepted the rumours. “Ayan neither accepted nor denied the rumours and simply smiled,” they wrote in the report. Earlier, a source close to Variety revealed that Aditya has got full faith in Ayan and an announcement would soon be made about him helming the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

ADITYA CHOPRA PUTTING ALL BETS ON AYAN MUKERJI FOR WAR 2?

The source said, “Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF spy universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeal to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film on a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct ‘War 2‘.”

THE ‘N’-WORD AT PLAY?

While the international magazine has mentioned that Aditya is mighty impressed with Ayan’s way of handling the big-budgeted movies, a certain nepotism angle is also in the play. Speculations are rife that it was Ayan’s cousin Rani Mukerji who insisted on him entering YRF and helming a big movie like War 2. While these are professional discussions and there’s no way to determine what happens behind closed doors, it’s only a good thing for Ayan to be a part of the two leading cinematic universes in the history of Indian cinema.

What do you think of Ayan helming War 2?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.