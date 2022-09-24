Ayesha Jhulka Shares Her Experience on Hush Hush: Ayesha Jhulka has made her comeback with a thriller web series on OTT. Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama Hush Hush has finally been released for the audience and is all set to bring up its story well studded with strong women characters. While the Hindi thriller 7-episode series brings forward a story of a group of women who get embroiled in a situation. Ayesha Jhulka who is playing the role of Meera Yadav has a distinct story about her character built up in the series.Also Read - Hush Hush Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Cheer For Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Julkha And Others, Hail Amazon Prime’s New Series

AYESHA JHULKA RELATES TO HER CHARACTER MEERA YADAV IN HUSH HUSH

While sharing about her relativeness to the character of Meera in the series, Ayesha shared "Well I can relate to the character for sure, because once you start imagining yourself into that character, you can start feeling for that character, because there are so many layers and I don't know, maybe because I also have a little background of personally working for NGOs and doing a lot of work for different causes when it comes to women empowerment or any kind of women in distress, animals or, I mean, I have been doing a lot of this work in my life. So somewhere, I used to always try and put myself into that situation and try to feel how it would feel and trying to get as close as possible."

AYESHA JHULKA SAYS SHE SURRENDERED TO TANUJA CHANDRA’S VISION

Moreover, as the actress truly surrendered herself to the director, Tanuja Chandra, it certainly helped her a lot to get into the depth of character. She shared "I think, again, I can't do without Tanuja on this, because she has really, really, really worked very hard with me and constantly we were on call and on messages where she would explain each and everything much before we went on set. And the nuances, the little things, it was like… so much so that I started getting absolutely addicted to the fact that I am dependent on her for every little input." "And I have to surrender to this director in order to get Meera out with full conviction and absolute genuineness. And that's exactly what I did. I completely surrendered to her and followed each and every instruction extremely carefully and tried to do my best on it." Ayesha added further.

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulkha, and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide.

Hush Hush is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 starting 23rd September onwards. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive “Diwali Special Discounts” from partners through Prime Video Channels.”

