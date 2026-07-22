Ayesha Khan alleges Mumbai Police detained her during NEET protest: ‘I was just standing peacefully’ – Watch videos

Dhurandhar's Shararat actor Ayesha Khan alleges wrongful detention at Mumbai NEET protest, shares videos from police van. She can be heard saying, 'My hands are literally shivering'.

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Ayesha Khan

Actor AyeshaKhan, who was recently seen in Dhurandhar’s Shararat song, has claimed that she was detained by the Mumbai Police while peacefully showing support for students protesting over the alleged NEET examination irregularities. The actor shared videos from inside a police van and later from a police station, saying she was taken into custody even though she had not participated in the protest. She has documented the incident through a series of Instagram Stories.

In one of the videos, she appeared visibly emotional and said, “My hands are literally shivering right now. I’ve been detained in the police van just for standing on the road peacefully. I didn’t say a word. I didn’t even start the protest. I was just standing because my brother and my male friends were detained. Me and two of my other female friends were simply standing on the road.”

In another clip, the actor was seen asking police officials where they were taking those who had been detained. She also requested officers not to push her while she was being escorted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)



Later, in a longer video recorded from Worli Police Station, Ayesha explained that she had reached the protest site around 4 pm to express solidarity with NEET aspirants and students who had allegedly died by suicide.

According to her, the group had not even started protesting when the police intervened. She said they had not raised slogans or carried placards and were only standing on the roadside after some of her friends and her brother had been taken into a police van.

Ayesha alleged that around 15 police personnel, including women officers, surrounded her and her two friends before asking them to get into the police vehicle. “I kept asking why we were being detained. We were just standing on the road. We hadn’t even started protesting. Nobody answered us,” she said.

The actor further claimed that she and her friends were taken to Worli Police Station against their will. While she said the officers at the police station behaved politely, she questioned the actions of the personnel at the protest site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

Ayesha also alleged that she and her friends were pushed while being detained and asked what law they had violated. She questioned why they were taken into custody when, according to her, they were simply standing together and the restrictions cited by the police had not yet come into effect.

The Mumbai protest was held in support of the ongoing demonstrations by students demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Similar protests have taken place in several cities across the country over the past few days.