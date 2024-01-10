Home

Entertainment

Ayesha Khan Lashes Out At Munawar Faruqui For Sending ‘Rishta’ To Another Girl Before Entering Bigg Boss 17- Watch

Ayesha Khan Lashes Out At Munawar Faruqui For Sending ‘Rishta’ To Another Girl Before Entering Bigg Boss 17- Watch

Ayesha Khan went berserk over Munawar Faruqui when she revealed, that the comedian had sent a marriage proposal before entering Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha Khan at Munawar Faruqui for sending a marriage proposal before coming to Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: The 17th edition of Bigg Boss had many twists and turns. Social media influencer Ayesha Khan was spotted arguing with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui Ever since Ayesha made a wild card entry on Salman Khan’s show. She and Munawar were frequently seen having a heated conversation. In a recent video shared by Bigg Boss Observer X account (formerly known as Twitter) shared a short video of Ayesha and Munawar engaging in a skirmish of words. Read along.

Trending Now

Ayesha Khan Exposes Munawar For Sending ‘Rishta’ To Another Girl

The video revealed Ayesha, the comedian had already sent a ‘wedding proposal’ to another girl before entering the reality show. She also recalled the incident when Munawar had said, “I love you” to her when he was already in an affair with Nazila Sitaishi.

You may like to read

The video further revealed the shocking sides of Ayesha. She made her ex-boyfriend look vulnerable when she threatened to expose the dark sides of the comedian before she left the show. Ayesha said, “Rishta bhej kar aaya tha bahar ek ladki ko… aur ek ladki ko… Aur ab yahan pe personal reasons use kar rahe ho… I will fully expose him (sic).”

After a while Munawar was seen walking towards her and said, not to engage with his personal matters on Bigg Boss. Ayesha further stated that the comedian is a “liar” and she will continue to speak about him. She added, “You know what you have done to me and if I’m not speaking about it then shut up(sic).” Later in the video, Faruqui is seen talking in frustration with Bigg Boss. He said, “It’s getting too much now. It’s really personal. It’s really private. I really need to talk (sic).”

Ayesha Khan And Munawar Faruqui Engage In An Ugly Verbal Spat: Watch Video

In a previous episode, Faruqui was seen, asking Ayesha to marry him. He initially discussed if there was any possible chance of tying the knot with the social media influencer. Munawar stated, “If we resolve our issues, will your family accept me, and is there a future between us? (sic)” To this Ayesha asked, if he really wanted to work on their relationship. Later the comedian replied that he would love to sort out things between them.

Ayesha Khan Accusess Faruqui Of ‘Multiple Dating’

Ayesha leveled some grave accusations against Munawar, alleging that he was seeing her and another person at the same time. She stated that before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar reached out to her on social media to offer her a role in a music video, but “the video never materialised, and when I met him again, he said ‘I love you’ (sic).”

She stated that she learned about Munawar’s “double-dating” only after he joined Bigg Boss 17. “I came across a post on his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi’s account and realised that he was in a relationship with her while dating me (sic).” Ayesha explained.

What are your thoughts on Ayesha and Munara’s equation? Watch this space to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.