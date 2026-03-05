Home

Ayesha Khan makes SHOCKING revelation about attempted rape trauma says, ‘There are days…’

Actress Ayesha Khan recently opened up about the harsh realities she has faced as a woman in the public eye. Speaking at a Mojo Story summit, she addressed the constant online sexualisation, threats of violence, and a deeply personal experience of attempted rape. Her candid words highlighted the emotional toll of living under constant scrutiny while maintaining a public career.

What did Ayesha Khan share?

Beyond online harassment, Ayesha revealed she has been threatened with sexual violence multiple times. When asked about receiving rape threats, she confirmed, “Yes. Every day. I can open my phone right now and show it to you. And it is so normal. I’ve been attempted to rape in my life. I’ve spoken about it in an interview. I wouldn’t want to get there a lot. There are days, there are times when it just triggers you… scratches that wound that I don’t want to remember.”

She also recounted a troubling incident on a film set where a crew member harassed her through Instagram voice notes. She immediately informed her father and the production team, and the issue was addressed. The episode reinforced that even professional and seemingly safe spaces can carry risks for women in entertainment.

About Ayesha Khan and her remarkable works

Ayesha Khan first gained recognition on Bigg Boss 17 and made her film debut with Telugu film Mukhachitram (2022). She later appeared in films like Om Bheem Bush, Gangs of Godavri and Manamey (2024). Recently, she was in the spotlight for her performance in the song Shararat from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, opposite actress Krystle D’Souza. She continues to maintain a strong presence on digital platforms, engaging with fans and promoting her work.

On March 4, 2026, Ayesha made a notable appearance at the “We The Women” event, where she courageously spoke about online harassment and the psychological impact of digital abuse. Professionally, she was last seen as Ruhi Mirza in Kapil Sharma’s multi-starrer comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, directed by Anukalp Goswami. The film is currently available for streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Ayesha Khan’s revelations shed light on the hidden struggles faced by women in entertainment. Her bravery in sharing these experiences aims to raise awareness about online harassment and personal safety while inspiring conversations around resilience and support for survivors.

