Ayesha Takia Breaks Silence on Being Trolled For Her Look: ‘Don’t Want Fame, Not Making Any Comeback’

Ayesha Takia says people should let her be because she doesn't want to be treated like a celebrity. She says she would never be returning to the movies and doesn't need any fame.

Ayesha Takia writes a long post on social media for trolls

New Delhi: Actor Ayesha Takia has clarified that she has no plans of returning to the movies and people should just let her be. The actor was recently clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport with her family after which her photos went viral on social media. The actor was heavily trolled for her appearance and a section of the social media users compared her with the way she would look 20 years back in the movies. Ayesha now made a long post on social media, criticising those who make nasty comments about the way she looks now. She talked about living a happy and fulfilled life. Ayesha mentioned in her post that she has made a wonderful life for herself where she’s doing what she wants and living the way she loves to, and therefore, nobody should be telling her or judging her for the way she looks or what she does.

“Need to say this. Rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family… my sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks… been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how people think I should have looked and don’t. Literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I’m living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don’t wanna be in any film… so chill (sic),” she wrote in her post.

Ayesha Takia says it’s unfair to compare her looks

Ayesha added that she seeks no fame and has zero interest in being treated like a celebrity. The actor, who was seen in Wanted alongside Salman Khan, highlighted how it’s unfair for people to compare her current appearance with her teenage years. “Please feel free to not care about me at all. Expecting a girl who has mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years. How unrealistic and ridiculous are these people? Lol (sic)” she added.

The actor asked the media and the audience to not throw their opinions at her. She said she’s happy and satisfied with wherever she is in life today and it would only help others if they start searching for a better job. “I am sending back all your shitty energy. Do better, people, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to your friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that you need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she’s not looking like you wanted (sic),” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia)

Ayesha said she was rushing to Goa because of a family emergency when she was attacked for her looks on social media. The actor is known for her work in many Hindi movies and South Indian language movies.

