Channelising their inner humanitarian, celebrities in Mumbai have been going out of their way to donate and support warious marginalised people who have been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest to join the bandwagon are Bollywood diva Ayesha Takia and her restaurateur husband Farhan Azmi. As per the latest reports, the couple lent their Gulf Hotel in South Mumbai to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for quarantine.

In an interview with SpotBoye, Farhan confirmed, "Yes, we have given our Gulf Hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have handed over our hotel to BMC and the Mumbai Police as the quarantine center. Ours is a small hotel. And we hope that in future, the Government should support small businesses too."

Recently, Simmba star Sonu Sood too opened up his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, to incorporate all healthcare workers for free. Saying that this was the least he could do, Sonu called the doctors, nurses and the para medical staff "real heroes" amid the global pandemic.

In an interview with TOI, Sonu had shared, “It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people’s lives. They hail from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. We have already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility.”

Earlier, actor Shah Rukh Khan and designer-wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storied personal office space to BMC. The Khans’ office was give to be utilised as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.

Meanwhile, at least 1,007 fresh cases of COVID-19, along with 23 deaths were reported in the country in the span of past 24 hours. In total, more than 13,387 people have been affected by the deadly coronavirus, including 437 deaths and 1,749 recoveries.