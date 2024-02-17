Home

Entertainment

Ayesha Takia Responds to Trolls for Plastic Surgery Through Cryptic Post, Says ‘You Can’t Control’

Ayesha Takia Responds to Trolls for Plastic Surgery Through Cryptic Post, Says ‘You Can’t Control’

Ayesha Takia shares enigmatic message following online backlash over alleged plastic surgery. Taking to her social media handle, the actress said that it is not in your hands to how people perceive your energy.

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia recently made appearance when she was papped outside the airport with her son. However, days aftre her appearance, the actress was bruatlly trolled for her alleged plastic surgery. Now, the actress has responded to those trolls through a cryptic post. Taking to her social media handle, the actress said that it is not in your hands to how people perceive your energy.

Trending Now

Sharing a long post on Instagram, the actress wrote,“You can’t control how people perceive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever they are going through at the moment, which is totally not about you.” She also shared a selfie and wrote, “Love and peace.”

You may like to read

Take a look here:

On February 16, the actress ventured out in town for a rare appearance, accompanied by her son, Mikail. She appeared lovely in a blue ethnic kurta, which caught the attention of the paparazzi. While numerous admirers expressed their excitement in the comments section upon seeing her in public, several individuals chose to criticize her appearance.

Ayesha made headlines after she made her appearance in Salman Khan’s action-film Wanted. For the unversed, the actress has decided to stay away from the silver screen for a while now. Earlier, the actress appeared in popular movies, including Taarzan The Wonderful Car, Dil Maange More, Socha Na Tha, Shaadi No 1, Dor, and Pathshaala.

Regarding her professional endeavors, Ayesha’s most recent appearance was in the Hindi-language romantic drama film “Mod.” Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the movie also starred Rannvijay Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Tanvi Azmi, and Anant Mahadevan in significant roles. It premiered in theaters on October 14, 2011. Recent reports suggest that Ayesha is keen on returning to the film industry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.